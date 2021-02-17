WIAA gymnastics: G-E-T co-op ready to tackle sectionals

The top two teams qualify for team state, and the top five individuals qualify for individual state. Those meets take place on Feb. 27 with Division 1 qualifiers heading to Wisconsin Rapids and Division 2 qualifiers back to PEG.

G-E-T, which placed seventh last season, enters after winning a Coulee Conference championship less than one week ago. The team is loaded with experience, but injuries have entered the picture in recent weeks.

Senior Sophie White won’t compete after a hip injury required surgery that was taken care of earlier this week. It was an expected scenario, said Pfennig, but will make reaching the ultimate goal on Thursday more difficult.

“Sophie’s last meet was the conference meet on Friday,” Pfennig said. “We knew the plan for that all season. It’s something she had to get done, and with it being a long recovery process, she had to get it done at the right time.

“It’s tough for us to lose here, but it’s best for her.”

G-E-T will, however, have junior Paris Lambert and sophomore Abby Miller ready to go. Both are experienced in big competitions, and Pfennig said Lambert has acted as the team’s rock through the transitional season.