WIAA gymnastics: Holmen excited to be back at team state

“That’s the event I dream of. It’s the hardest one for me,” Verhulst said. “Last year, I would always say I sucked at beam. I could never stick a routine. This year, I’ve hit three in a row, and that just is an incredible feeling.”

For as excited as Verhulst, Bartels and McNally — and even Canar — are for the individual state meet, each said the team meet means much more. Sophomores Maddy Melby, who qualified for state as an individual on the beam last season, and Ava Clark round out the all-around team.

“We’ve had the exact same five people on varsity all year long: Ava, Maddy, Harley, Hannah, Kam,” Canar said. “They know what to expect of each other, so if one doesn’t do the best, that’s why we get to drop a score and the other ones get to pick up the slack.”

The Vikings, of course, hope to win their first state title since 2006. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, though, the program seems to be trending in the right direction, and Canar has liked what she has seen from her junior varsity squad in addition to the four sophomores who will return next season.

“I mean, losing one (Verhulst) is going to hurt,” McNally said. “... I think we’ll have a very bright future. I think we could possibly go undefeated again next year if we keep putting in all the effort and all the work.”