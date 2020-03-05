WIAA gymnastics: Holmen excited to be back at team state

HOLMEN — When Katie Canar was a senior at G-E-T, the Holmen High School gymnastics team edged G/M/C by 0.58 points in the G-E-T sectional to earn a trip to the 2008 WIAA Division 2 state meet.
It was a tough loss for Canar — who still advanced to the individual state meet that season — and her team. But with Holmen’s pedigree, it wasn’t overly surprising.
That 2008 trip to the team state meet was the final of eight straight for the Vikings and the 14th in the history of the program. Over that stretch, Holmen finished third three times (2001, 2002 and 2007) and won the state title in back-to-back seasons (2005 and 2006).
“Holmen was always the team to beat back 10 years ago in my day and age,” said Canar, who is in her second year as the Vikings’ coach.
Heading into this season, though, Holmen had qualified for just two team state meets since: 2011 and 2012.
But the Vikings put an end to their team state meet drought by winning the Eau Claire Memorial sectional last weekend and will compete at Friday’s Division 1 team meet with hopes of bringing back hardware. Doing so could be the start of another impressive run for the program, which has a young core.
“It’s pretty incredible, honestly,” Canar said about Holmen returning to state for the first time since 2012. “Holmen has always excelled in the conference, but to be there on a state level just says a lot about the area programs that feed into high school and also just about the girls’ work ethic throughout the season.”
Holmen entered the year highly motivated after narrowly missing state a season ago; the Vikings finished fourth in their sectional a team score of 135.45, just 0.95 behind second-place Marshfield. With the team’s core back, the addition of Kamryn McNally and Canar having a year under her belt, Holmen has thrived this season.
The Vikings were the top-ranked team at the beginning of the season but battled injuries early on. Still, Holmen won all 10 of its regular-season meets and took the MVC title before winning its sectional. Perhaps the team’s best win came Feb. 1 at Menomonee Falls, a meet that featured Hartford and Menomonee Falls/Germantown, two of the top teams in the state.
“(Hartford and Menomonee Falls/Germantown) are right up there. They’re both state qualifiers,” Canar said. “They (the Vikings) have the confidence; they know that they can beat them. They already have one time.”
Senior Hannah Verhulst and sophomores Harley Bartels and McNally have been a big part of Holmen’s success, and all three qualified for the individual state meet, which will be held Saturday.
McNally burst onto the scene this season after choosing to compete with her club team a year ago instead of joining the Vikings, a decision made in part because she thought it might have been her club team’s coach’s final season.
“He coached again this year, so I didn’t know what I had to lose. I was like, ‘Why not just go help represent my school?’” said McNally, who also noted that moving up to a Level 9 gymnast further motivated her to join the team.
It took a bit for McNally to adjust to the differences in scoring, but she tweaked a number of her routines and has excelled. At sectionals, she finished second in the vault (9.525) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.6) and floor exercise (9.225) en route to third in the all-around (36.025) to qualify for individual state in each of those events.
“Vault is probably my best,” McNally said. “I feel like I’m more of a powerhouse than I am dancy, so that’s where I can really show off my power.”
“Going all-around to state, that’s amazing,” Bartels said of McNally. “I’m so proud of her.”
Bartels would know after qualifying in the all-around as a freshman last season. She’s turned in another solid campaign this season and is among the state’s best on the floor.
“She is so fun to watch out on that floor,” McNally said. “She just dances, and she pretends like nobody’s watching.”
Bartels was third on the floor (9.5) and fourth on the balance beam (9.125) at sectionals. Verhulst, who battled knee tendinitis early in the season, tied for second on the beam (9.175) to join the two sophomores as an individual qualifier for the state meet.
“That’s the event I dream of. It’s the hardest one for me,” Verhulst said. “Last year, I would always say I sucked at beam. I could never stick a routine. This year, I’ve hit three in a row, and that just is an incredible feeling.”
For as excited as Verhulst, Bartels and McNally — and even Canar — are for the individual state meet, each said the team meet means much more. Sophomores Maddy Melby, who qualified for state as an individual on the beam last season, and Ava Clark round out the all-around team.
“We’ve had the exact same five people on varsity all year long: Ava, Maddy, Harley, Hannah, Kam,” Canar said. “They know what to expect of each other, so if one doesn’t do the best, that’s why we get to drop a score and the other ones get to pick up the slack.”
The Vikings, of course, hope to win their first state title since 2006. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, though, the program seems to be trending in the right direction, and Canar has liked what she has seen from her junior varsity squad in addition to the four sophomores who will return next season.
“I mean, losing one (Verhulst) is going to hurt,” McNally said. “... I think we’ll have a very bright future. I think we could possibly go undefeated again next year if we keep putting in all the effort and all the work.”