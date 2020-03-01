WIAA gymnastics: Holmen, G-E-T co-op, Sparta heading to state

The Holmen High School gymnastics team won its WIAA Division 1 sectional Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial to advance to next weekend's team state meet. The Vikings posted 139.925 points, 1.425 points ahead of second-place Marshfield.
Holmen will also have three gymnasts compete in the individual state meet. Sophomore Kamryn McNally qualified in the vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and the all-around; sophomore Harley Bartels qualified in the floor exercise and balance beam; and senior Hannah Verhulst qualified on the balance beam.
McNally finished second in the vault (9.525) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.600) and the floor exercise (9.225) en route to a third-place finish in the all-around (36.025).
Bartels finished third in the floor exercise (9.50) and fourth on the balance beam (9.125), while Verhulst tied for second on the balance beam (9.175).
Verhulst and Bartels narrowly missed qualifying in the all-around, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.
Logan/Central (125.425 points) finished sixth out of nine teams at the sectional, but will be represented by senior Caelen Lansing at the individual state meet.
Lansing won the floor exercise (9.425) and finished second on the uneven bars (9.150) en route to a second-place finish in the all-around (36.675).
G-E-T CO-OP WINS RIVER FALLS SECTIONAL: The G-E-T co-op won its WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday at River Falls with 136.950 points.
The West Salem co-op narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet as a team, finishing third (134.525 points) behind River Falls (135.475).
Arcadia/Whitehall (116.275) finished seventh, and Onalaska (77.200) finished eighth.
Abby Miller, Sophie White and Paris Lambert all qualified for the individual state meet for the G-E-T co-op.
Miller, a freshman, won the balance beam (8.900), finished second on the uneven bars (8.575), fifth in the vault (8.650) and tied for fifth in the floor exercise (9.100). She finished second in the all-around (35.225).
White finished second on the balance beam (8.700) and fourth in the all-around (34.200), while Lambert finished fourth on the vault (8.800).
The West Salem co-op will send Ella Krause, Sydney Hammes and Natalie Althoff to the individual state meet.
Krause won the uneven bars (8.900), Hammes finished third in the vault (8.950) and fourth in the floor exercise (9.250) and Althoff tied for fifth in the floor exercise (9.100).
SPARTA WINS SECTIONAL: Sparta won its WIAA Division 2 sectional Saturday at Platteville with 134.525 points.
The Viroqua co-op (118.575) finished fourth out of eight teams, while Prairie du Chien/Fennimore (112.800) was sixth, Tomah (110.225) was seventh, and Westby (92.025) was eighth.
Sparta's Lily Wiegand, Ella Hemker and Savannah Clark all qualified for the individual state meet.
Weigand won the all-around (36.250) after winning the balance beam (9.050), tying for first in the vault (9.425) and finishing second on the uneven bars (8.775) and the floor exercise (9.000).
Hemker, a freshman, finished second in the all-around (36.050) after winning the floor exercise (9.325), tying for first in the vault (9.425), finishing second on the balance beam (8.775) and taking fourth on the uneven bars (8.525).
Clark finished fourth in the floor exercise (8.875) and the vault (8.650).
The Viroqua co-op's Aaliyah Fox tied for fifth in the vault (8.450), and PdC/Fennimore's Kylee O'Kane finished fifth on the balance beam (8.325).