WIAA gymnastics: Holmen, G-E-T co-op, Sparta heading to state

The Holmen High School gymnastics team won its WIAA Division 1 sectional Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial to advance to next weekend's team state meet. The Vikings posted 139.925 points, 1.425 points ahead of second-place Marshfield.

Holmen will also have three gymnasts compete in the individual state meet. Sophomore Kamryn McNally qualified in the vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and the all-around; sophomore Harley Bartels qualified in the floor exercise and balance beam; and senior Hannah Verhulst qualified on the balance beam.

McNally finished second in the vault (9.525) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.600) and the floor exercise (9.225) en route to a third-place finish in the all-around (36.025).

Bartels finished third in the floor exercise (9.50) and fourth on the balance beam (9.125), while Verhulst tied for second on the balance beam (9.175).

Verhulst and Bartels narrowly missed qualifying in the all-around, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.

Logan/Central (125.425 points) finished sixth out of nine teams at the sectional, but will be represented by senior Caelen Lansing at the individual state meet.