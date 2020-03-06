WIAA gymnastics: Sparta relishing program's first trip to team state

Wiegand won the all-around (36.25) at sectionals and finished no worse than second in all four events. The sophomore won the balance beam (9.05), tied for first on the vault (9.425) and took second on the uneven bars (8.775) and the floor exercise (9.0).

Hemker was also impressive at sectionals. She won the floor (9.325), tied for first on the vault (9.425), and was second on the beam (8.775) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.525) en route to a second-place finish in the all-around (36.05).

“Lily, I think, gymnastics just seems to be something that she does. Ella, too,” Bennett said. “Sometimes it just seems effortless for those two.”

Clark qualified in the floor exercise (8.875) and the vault (8.65) after finishing fourth in both.

Bennett is glad to see Zimmerman earn a trip to state in her senior year, especially as she’s continued to work her way back from a knee injury she suffered as a freshman. Bennett has also been impressed with sophomore Taylor Opper, who is the final piece of Sparta’s all-around team.

“Taylor has really stepped up as far as working on the skills to improve her routines,” Bennett said. “I really have seen an improvement in her attitude, in her work ethic and then in the skill levels that she is being able to show.”

