WIAA gymnastics: Sparta relishing program's first trip to team state

SPARTA — In Lucy Bennett’s first year as the Sparta High School gymnastics coach, the Spartans finished the season with only two gymnasts on the team. Now, just two years later, things have drastically changed.
Sparta qualified for the WIAA Division 2 team state meet — its first in program history — by winning the Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster sectional last weekend.
“It’s really an awesome feeling,” Bennett said. “It’s really exciting for all of us.
“Over the last couple years, it’s grown. The girls have stayed with it, for the most part, and they are becoming more of a cohesive team.”
Bennett knew going into this season that her team had potential to make a postseason run after the Spartans sent two freshmen, Lily Wiegand and Savannah Clark, to the individual state meet a year ago. Hailee Zimmerman was also back for her senior year, and Ella Hemker was expected to contribute as a freshman.
“Other coaches in the conference and stuff were telling me, ‘Keep your girls working because you have a really good team,’” Bennett said. “They saw a lot of their skills.”
Those skills have been on display. Sparta finished second in the MVC — only behind Holmen, which qualified for the Division 1 team state meet — and will send Wiegand, Hemker and Clark to the individual state meet.
Wiegand won the all-around (36.25) at sectionals and finished no worse than second in all four events. The sophomore won the balance beam (9.05), tied for first on the vault (9.425) and took second on the uneven bars (8.775) and the floor exercise (9.0).
Hemker was also impressive at sectionals. She won the floor (9.325), tied for first on the vault (9.425), and was second on the beam (8.775) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.525) en route to a second-place finish in the all-around (36.05).
“Lily, I think, gymnastics just seems to be something that she does. Ella, too,” Bennett said. “Sometimes it just seems effortless for those two.”
Clark qualified in the floor exercise (8.875) and the vault (8.65) after finishing fourth in both.
Bennett is glad to see Zimmerman earn a trip to state in her senior year, especially as she’s continued to work her way back from a knee injury she suffered as a freshman. Bennett has also been impressed with sophomore Taylor Opper, who is the final piece of Sparta’s all-around team.
“Taylor has really stepped up as far as working on the skills to improve her routines,” Bennett said. “I really have seen an improvement in her attitude, in her work ethic and then in the skill levels that she is being able to show.”
G-E-T CO-OP HEADING BACK TO STATE: The G-E-T co-op will return to the Division 2 team state meet for the first time since 2009.
The current co-op — which includes G-E-T, Melrose-Mindoro and C-FC — has now qualified for the team meet seven times in its history. Another version of the co-op, which added Onalaska Luther and Whitehall, qualified for the Division 1 team meet in 2015 and 2016.
The G-E-T co-op won the River Falls sectional last weekend with 136.95 points, the fourth-best sectional score among qualifying teams.
The team will also send Abby Miller, Sophie White, Paris Lambert and Trista Thill to the individual state tournament, three of which qualified in the all-around.
Miller, a freshman, won the balance beam (8.9), finished second on the uneven bars (8.575), fifth in the vault (8.65) and tied for fifth in the floor exercise (9.1). She finished second in the all-around (35.225).
White, a junior, finished second on the balance beam (8.7) and fourth in the all-around (34.2), while Lambert, a sophomore, finished fourth on the vault (8.8) and tied for fifth in the all-around (34.15).
Thill, a freshman, tied for fifth on the beam (8.4).
The West Salem co-op competed in the same sectional as the G-E-T co-op and narrowly missed qualifying for the team meet, ending a streak of three straight appearances. The team finished third (134.525) behind River Falls (135.475).
Still, the West Salem co-op will send junior Sydney Hammes and sophomores Ella Krause and Natalie Althoff to the individual state meet.
Krause won the uneven bars (8.9), Hammes finished third in the vault (8.95) and fourth in the floor exercise (9.25) and Althoff tied for fifth in the floor exercise (9.1).
ONE LAST TRIP FOR LANSING: Logan/Central’s Caelen Lansing, one of the state’s top gymnasts, returns to the Division 1 individual state meet this weekend.
The senior, who tore her ulnar collateral ligament in January 2019, tied for fourth on the floor and tied for 16th on the beam at last year’s individual state meet. She will compete on the floor, the uneven bars and the all-around in this year’s meet.
Lansing, who will walk on and compete for the University of Iowa next year, won the floor (9.425) and finished second on the bars (9.15) en route to second in the all-around (36.675) at sectionals last weekend.
Lansing posted a 9.7 on the floor in the regular season, the best score in the state this season in that event. She was also the state’s top vaulter in the regular season and second on the bars.