WIAA gymnastics: Sparta second at Division 2 sectional to qualify for state

The Sparta High School gymnastics team is a WIAA state qualifier for the second time — and for the second year in a row — after a big performance at Performance Elite Gymnastics on Thursday.
The Spartans posted a team score of 136.225 and finished second to champion River Falls (140.9) in the Division 2 Onalaska Sectional. Sparta earned a spot in next weekend's team state meet at PEG.
The Spartans will also be represented heavily in the individual state meet the same day, and a number of other local qualifiers will be there with them.
Sparta junior Lily Wiegand won the vault (9.55), was second on the balance beam (9.225) and placed fifth with an all-around score of 34.775. The top five in each event and the all-around qualify for the individual state meet.
Sophomore teammate Ella Hemker was second all-around (35.9) after placing second on the vault (9.45) and uneven bars (8.775) and tying for fifth on the floor exercise (8.975).
Junior teammate Savannah Clark was third all-around (35.65) after winning the balance beam (9.425) and placing fourth on the vault (9.225).
The G-E-T co-op just missed out on a spot in the team meet with a third-place finish (133.575), but it will be represented at the individual meet.
Sophomore Abby Miller is a double qualifier after placing fifth on the uneven bars (8.25) and tying for fifth on the floor exercise (8.975). Junior teammate Katie Pierson is also a qualifier after a fifth-place performance on the balance beam (8.95).
Prairie du Chien sophomore Alyssa Schoepp and freshman Madilyn Fisher are individual qualifiers after finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, on the floor exercise (9.025) and vault (9.15).
The West Salem co-op was led by a qualifying performance from sophomore Taliya Michlig (fourth, uneven bars, 8.35), and Viroqua co-op freshman Morgan Siekert made it on the balance bean (tied for third, 9.075).
Viroqua's cop placed fourth as a team (129.375), and West Salem's was sixth (127.75). Prairie du Chien was seventh (123.95), Tomah eighth (109.925), Arcadia ninth (103.675) and Westby 10th (102.25).