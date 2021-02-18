WIAA gymnastics: Sparta second at Division 2 sectional to qualify for state

The Sparta High School gymnastics team is a WIAA state qualifier for the second time — and for the second year in a row — after a big performance at Performance Elite Gymnastics on Thursday.

The Spartans posted a team score of 136.225 and finished second to champion River Falls (140.9) in the Division 2 Onalaska Sectional. Sparta earned a spot in next weekend's team state meet at PEG.

The Spartans will also be represented heavily in the individual state meet the same day, and a number of other local qualifiers will be there with them.

Sparta junior Lily Wiegand won the vault (9.55), was second on the balance beam (9.225) and placed fifth with an all-around score of 34.775. The top five in each event and the all-around qualify for the individual state meet.

Sophomore teammate Ella Hemker was second all-around (35.9) after placing second on the vault (9.45) and uneven bars (8.775) and tying for fifth on the floor exercise (8.975).

Junior teammate Savannah Clark was third all-around (35.65) after winning the balance beam (9.425) and placing fourth on the vault (9.225).

The G-E-T co-op just missed out on a spot in the team meet with a third-place finish (133.575), but it will be represented at the individual meet.