WIAA gymnastics: Sparta, West Salem co-op qualify for D2 state; Holmen wins D1 sectional

WEST SALEM — The Sparta and West Salem co-op gymnastics teams qualified for the WIAA Division 2 team state meet by taking first and second, respectively, at the West Salem Sectional on Saturday.

The Spartans posted a score of 141.9, and the West Salem co-op followed with a 139.775 to edge the G-E-T co-op (137.075) for second.

Sparta was led by junior Ella Hemker and seniors Lily Wiegand and Savannah Clark, who were the top three finishers in the all-around.

Hemker won the floor exercise (9.7) and the balance beam (9.625), was second on the vault (9.225) and third on the uneven bars (8.75) en route to a win in the all-around (37.3).

Wiegand was second in the all-around (36.775) after winning the vault (9.3), taking second on the floor (9.575), third on the beam (9.3) and fifth on the bars (8.6). Clark finished second on the beam (9.35) and the bars (8.775), tied for third on the floor (9.525) and was sixth on the vault (9.075) to take third in the all-around (36.725).

Taliya Michlig was the top performer for the West Salem co-op; the junior won the bars (8.9), was fourth on the vault (9.175) and fifth on the floor (9.5) to finish fifth in the all-around (36.025).

Junior Alex Roupe was also a top-five finisher for the West Salem co-op as she took fourth on the bars (8.65).

G-E-T co-op junior Abby Miller qualified for state as an individual; she was fourth in the all-around (36.05) behind a third-place finish on the vault (9.2) and a fourth-place finish on the beam (9.075).

Tomah finished sixth (113.7) as a team, and the Arcadia co-op was seventh (76.125).

Dodgeville Sectional

DODGEVILLE. Wis. — Viroqua co-op sophomore Morgan Siekert and freshman Isabell Korn and Prairie du Chien co-op sophomore Madilyn Fisher qualified as individuals for the WIAA Division 2 state meet after their performances at the Dodgeville Sectional.

Siekert finished second on the floor exercise (9.35) and uneven bars (8.65), tied for second on the vault (8.725) and was third on the balance beam (9.05). Meanwhile, Korn tied for third on the floor (9.15) and was fifth on the beam (8.925) and the bars (8.525).

Fisher took fourth on the beam (8.975) and the vault (8.675) and was fifth on the floor (9.125).

The Viroqua co-op nearly qualified as a team but finished third with a score of 133.25, behind Reedsburg (134.625) and the Dodgeville co-op (134.6).

The Prairie du Chien co-op was seventh (128.05) as a team, and Westby was eighth (105.425).

Division 1

Marshfield Sectional

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Holmen qualified for the WIAA Division 1 team state meet by winning the Marshfield Sectional with a score of 139.325.

Senior Kamryn McNally won the all-around (36.1) to lead the Vikings; she won the vault (9.4), was second on the balance beam (8.9), tied for second on the floor exercise (9.15) and tied for third on the uneven bars (8.65).

Freshman Katie Lange and seniors Harley Bartels and Maddy Melby also had strong performances for Holmen.

Melby was fourth in the all-around (34.575) after tying for fourth on the vault (9.0), tying for fifth on the beam (8.45), taking sixth on the floor (8.875) and tying for ninth on the bars (8.25). Lange won the bars (8.925), and Bartels won the floor (9.175).

Onalaska/Luther junior Marin Schibbelhut qualified for the individual state meet by tying for second on the floor (9.15).

Onalaska/Luther finished sixth (128.85) as a team, and Central/Logan was seventh (119.375).

