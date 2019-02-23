WEST SALEM — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team scored a 138.275 on Saturday to place second in its own WIAA Division 2 sectional at West Salem High School and qualify for the WIAA team state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
The West Salem co-op, which has now qualified for state 16 times in its different configurations, was led by freshman Ella Krause, who won the all-around with a 35.8. Krause was second on the uneven bars (8.825), third on the floor exercise (9.2), tied for fourth on the vault (9.05) and tied for fifth on the balance beam (8.725).
The state meet is scheduled for March 1-2 at Wisconsin Rapids High School. Team competition is on March 1 and individual on March 2.
Sparta freshman Lily Wiegand and West Salem sophomore Natalie Jeranek are also state qualifiers all-around after Wiegand placed third (34.65) and Jeranek fifth (34.275).
Wiegand won the balance beam (9.25) and tied for fourth on the floor (9.025) and vault (9.05).
Jeranek tied for sixth on the floor (9.0) and bars (7.975), tied for seventh on the beam (8.7) and was 10th on the vault (8.6).
Sparta freshman Savannah Clark the vault (9.2) and joins West Salem freshman Emily Miller (third, 8.775 on beam), West Salem senior Shelby Thicke (fifth, 8.075 on uneven bars) and the others in competing as individuals at the state meet.