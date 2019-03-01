WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The excitement was evident during a phone conversation while the West Salem co-op gymnastics team rode the bus from Wisconsin Rapids High School to its hotel on Friday night.
Coach Carrie O’Hearn had tempered expectations as West Salem began the team competition of the WIAA state meet. West Salem recorded its best score of the season at its own Division 2 sectional, but improving on that isn’t easy on the biggest stage of the season.
“That never happens because this is the meet where they are looking for the best of the best (as judges),” O’Hearn said. “It never happens.”
But it did.
West Salem posted a score of 139.4 to beat its sectional performance and place third in Division 2 after placing second on the balance beam and fourth in everything else on the first of the two-day tournament.
“It is amazing,” O’Hearn said. “It’s amazing to have our best (state) finish as a co-op, and it’s amazing to go there and get our best team score of the season.”
This marks the third straight year that West Salem has placed among the top five Division 2 teams in the state. It was fifth last season and fourth the year before.
Freshman Ella Krause led the team in its highest scoring event with a 9.35 on the floor exercise. West Salem scored a 36.45 on that event and also received a 9.067 from freshman Natalie Althoff, a 9.05 from senior Anna Gorski and an 8.983 from sophomore Sydney Hammes.
Krause also led the way on the uneven bars (8.65) and vault (8.867) during an overall team performance that was only beaten by Whitefish Bay (145.2) and Mount Horeb (141.0833).
Elkhorn was fourth with a score of 139.2333, so West Salem needed every performance it received.
O’Hearn said Gorski was the biggest key to the performance, which beat West Salem’s previous top score of 138.275.
“She had the performance of her life,” O’Hearn said of Gorski. “That was great to see.”
Gorski said her score of 8.317 on the bars anchored her performance.
“Definitely the bars,” she said. “I had been struggling on the bars, but I did better tonight.”
Gorski was happy with her performance but happier with that of her team.
“I felt like we performed very well,” she said. “We thought our scores would be a little lower, but we did better than we did at the sectional.”
The second-place beam performance was led by Gorski's 8.95. Sophomore Natalie Jeranek had an 8.817, and sophomore Natalie Jeranek and freshman Emily Miller added matching 8.667s.
Individuals from the team will be back in action Saturday.
Krause (all-around), Jeranek (all-around), Miller (balance beam) and Shelby Thicke (uneven bars) will all try to add to the team accomplishment from Friday.
"I think this gives them confidence going to the mat (on Saturday)," O'Hearn said of the third-place finish.