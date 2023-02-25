WEST SALEM — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team won the Division 2 sectional it hosted Saturday, earning a trip to the state meet for the second year in a row.

The top two teams in each sectional and top five individuals in each event advance to next weekend’s meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Panthers posted a team score of 139.75 and narrowly edged River Falls (139) for the title, thanks in large part to a strong outing from senior Taliya Michlig.

Michlig finished in the top five in each individual event on her way to winning the all-around with a score of 36.425. She tied for first on the floor exercise (9.525), was second on the vault (9.1) and the uneven bars (8.8) and took fifth on the balance beam (9).

The West Salem co-op also had top-five finishers in sophomore Kennedy Garbers, junior Natalie Peterson and freshman Camdyn Lyga. Garbers was third on the floor (9.45), Peterson tied for third on the bars (8.75) and Lyga tied for fifth on the floor (9.3).

The Panthers, who also competed at state as a team for three years in a row from 2017-19, finished sixth at last year’s state meet.

While Onalaska (third, 134.325), the G-E-T co-op (fourth, 132.55) and Sparta (fifth, 130.8) all missed out on qualifying for state as a team, each will be represented by individuals.

Sparta senior Ella Hemker finished second in the all-around (36.3) after winning the vault (9.35) and bars (8.9), tying for fifth on the floor (9.3) and tying for sixth on the beam (8.75). Hemker will be joined at the individual state meet by freshman teammate Gabrielle Bjorkman, who took fourth on the vault (8.875).

G-E-T co-op senior Abby Miller was fourth in the all-around (35.325). She tied for first on the floor (9.525), tied for third on the beam (9.05), tied for sixth on the vault (8.75) and tied for 15th on the bars (8).

Onalaska junior Emma Rudie tied for third on the bars (8.75) to punch her ticket to state.

Tomah finished seventh as a team (117.8), while Arcadia finished ninth (65.5).

VIROQUA CO-OP QUALIFIES TWO INDIVIDUALS: The Viroqua co-op came up short of qualifying for the state meet as a team but will be sending two individuals on after their performances at the Division 2 sectional at Platteville.

Sophomore Isabell Korn won the all-around with a score of 36.15, and junior Morgan Siekert was fourth in the all-around with a 35.375.

Korn won the beam (9.425), was second on the bars (9.05), fourth on the vault (8.875) and ninth on the floor (8.8). Siekert was second on the floor (9.075), second on the beam (9) and fifth on the bars (8.55) and the vault (8.75).

Prairie du Chien/Fennimore junior Madilyn Fisher finished third in the all-around (36.075) after winning the floor (9.175) and vault (9.45), taking third on the beam (8.925) and sixth on the bars (8.525). Fisher will be joined at the individual state meet by senior teammate Alyssa Schoepp, who was fifth on the beam (8.6).

The Viroqua co-op finished third as a team with a total of 132.1. Reedsburg won the sectional with a 136.375, while Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster took second with a 134.35.

HOLMEN’S LANGE ON TO STATE: Holmen sophomore Katie Lange qualified for the Division 1 individual state meet by taking third on the bars at Saturday’s sectional at Chippewa Falls.

Lange’s 8.8 was behind only Chippewa Falls/McDonell sophomore Ava Krista’s 9.15 and Marshfield senior Elle Jensen’s 8.875.