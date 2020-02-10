WIAA hockey: Boys and girls sectional tournament brackets released

The WIAA released the boys and girls hockey sectional tournament brackets Sunday night. The regular season continues this week before regional play begins next week.

This is the first year that the boys tournament is split into two divisions, and the Onalaska co-op and West Salem/Bangor received the highest seeds among Coulee Region teams in Division 1 and 2, respectively. Both are four seeds in their respective sectionals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hilltoppers, who are 19-2-1 and have won 14 games in a row, will host the 13th-seeded Aquinas co-op (3-18-1) at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the OmniCenter to open regional play. Also in Division 1, Tomah/Sparta (10-11-1) is an 11 seed and will play at sixth-seeded Middleton (11-10) at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

In Division 2, the Panthers (7-13-1) will host fifth-seeded Menomonie (4-17) at 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Also in Division 2, the Black River Falls co-op (8-13) is a six seed and will play at the third-seeded Somerset co-op (11-10-1) at 7 p.m. Feb. 20, while the seventh-seeded Viroqua co-op (4-14) will play at second-seeded River Falls (6-14-2) at 7 p.m. Feb. 21.

In the girls tournament, which still has only one division, the Onalaska co-op (12-9) is a three seed in its sectional and will host the sixth-seeded Stoughton co-op (4-15-2) at 5 p.m. Feb. 20. The Black River Falls co-op (9-12) is a four seed and will host the fifth-seeded Viroqua co-op (6-12-2) at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0