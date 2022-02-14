WIAA hockey notebook: West Salem/Bangor, Black River Falls boys co-op meeting for third time to open postseason

The West Salem/Bangor boys hockey team won the first two meetings, but the next one is all that matters now.

On Thursday, the fourth-seeded Panthers host the fifth-seeded Black River Falls co-op in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. The winner will likely face top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central, which opens the postseason against the Viroqua co-op.

Both of West Salem/Bangor’s wins against the Tigers in the regular season were 3-2 victories in overtime after the teams went back and forth in regulation.

In the first meeting, on Dec. 14, the Black River Falls co-op (16-5) grabbed an early lead on a goal by sophomore Micah Zoschke. The Panthers (10-14) scored twice in the second period — via goals from freshman Lincoln Rahzen and senior Noah LaFleur, both on power plays — to go up 2-1 before Tigers sophomore Wyatt Madvig tied the game in the third period.

LaFleur then scored the decisive goal in overtime.

The teams’ Jan. 20 matchup played out in similar fashion, though LaFleur scored first on a power play to put West Salem/Bangor in front. The Black River Falls co-op then took a 2-1 lead with a second-period goal from senior Gabe Iverson and a third-period goal from freshman Drew Apicella.

But that lead didn’t hold, as LaFleur found the equalizer to extend the game, and senior Connor Brown came through in overtime to give the Panthers another close win.

LaFleur is sure to get plenty of attention on Thursday — and not just because of how he performed against the Tigers in the regular season.

The forward is one of the Coulee Region’s best with the puck and is West Salem/Bangor’s top scorer with 30 goals and 12 assists. LaFleur enters Thursday having registered at least one point in 12 of the last 13 games and has scored at least two goals in seven games this season, including four goals in a Dec. 28 win.

And as the Black River Falls co-op knows, Brown is also a scoring threat; he’s totaled eight goals and 13 assists this season.

The Tigers, though, have weapons themselves and are a balanced group. Senior Ian Zoschke (11), Iverson (13), senior Karsten Hunter (19) and Apicella (20) have all scored at least 10 goals, while Apicella (10), Ian Zoschke (11), Hunter (14), Madvig (15), senior Matt Engebretson (16) and Cooper Peterson (16) all have at least 10 assists.

The Black River Falls co-op, which has won five of its last six entering Thursday, has also been able to rely on goalie Christopher Muir; the sophomore has a .934 save percentage and three shutouts.

COMEAU HEATING UP FOR ONALASKA/LA CROSSE: Colin Comeau has scored at least two goals in five of the last six games, including four in a row, as the ninth-seeded Onalaska/La Crosse boys (6-18) prepare to play at eighth-seeded Sun Prairie on Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 playoff game.

The junior forward’s hot stretch includes hat tricks against the Black River Falls co-op and Mequon Homestead, and he added three assists against the Highlanders. For the season, Comeau has totaled a team-high 21 goals to go with 11 assists.

But Comeau’s play hasn’t translated into wins; the Hilltoppers have lost nine in a row entering Tuesday’s game. If Onalaska/La Crosse can snap that skid, it would advance to play top-seeded Madison Edgewood on Thursday.

BOETTCHER LEADS VIROQUA GIRLS CO-OP: Leonie Boettcher has scored a goal in 17 of the Viroqua girls co-op’s 21 games, including eight games with multiple goals.

The junior forward, who leads the Blackhawks with 34 goals, has totaled seven goals and three assists in the past three games leading into the Viroqua co-op’s WIAA playoff game against the Beaver Dam co-op on Friday.

The Blackhawks (11-9-1) are seeded second in their sectional and beat the seventh-seeded Beaver Dam co-op 8-0 twice in the regular season.

Should the Viroqua co-op advance, it would play the winner of the third-seeded Sun Prairie co-op and the sixth-seeded Baraboo co-op. The Blackhawks split the regular season series with the Sun Prairie co-op and swept the season series with the Baraboo co-op.

HUNTER CARRIES STREAKS INTO POSTSEASON: Zowie Hunter has registered at least one point in 14 games in a row for the Black River Falls girls co-op going into the postseason.

That run also includes seven straight games with at least one goal.

The sophomore forward has a team-high 28 goals to go with 11 assists and will look to extend her streaks when the seventh-seeded Tigers (10-14) play at second-seeded Hudson on Thursday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.