WIAA hockey: Onalaska girls co-op advances to sectionals with win over Eau Claire North co-op

ONALASKA — The Onalaska girls co-op hockey team knew it was facing a good goaltender in Eau Claire North co-op senior Alesha Smith.

The Hilltoppers experienced Smith's talent firsthand in a 3-2 loss back on Nov. 22, and she entered Thursday evening's WIAA regional final with a .897 save percentage.

"When you get that kind of number, you've got to get that goaltender down and moving a lot," Onalaska co-op coach Mark Thorn said. "And the best way to do that is get shots down low and then look for the rebounds."

So that's what the Hilltoppers did.

The third-seeded Onalaska co-op peppered Smith with 45 shots on goal, two of which found the back of the net after rebounds. That, coupled with sound defense and another stellar night from freshman goaltender Diana Hanson, led to a 2-0 victory over the sixth-seeded Stars at the OmniCenter.

The win gives the Hilltoppers (21-4) back-to-back regional titles and runs their winning streak to 17 games. They haven't dropped a game since Dec. 14 — a 4-2 loss at the Chippewa Falls co-op — and will look to keep things rolling against second-seeded Hudson in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

"There is more pressure with a streak; that comes along with it," Thorn said. "But you know what? This time of year, (it's) win and move on or lose and go home. I don't think any of these girls are ready to go home yet."

That was clear on Thursday.

The Onalaska co-op applied pressure from the start, with junior Jaden Hammes and sophomore McKenna LaFleur creating scoring chances in the opening five minutes, though neither got through Smith.

After a good save by Hanson following a turnover, LaFleur used her agility and stick-handling to continue to maneuver through the Eau Claire North co-op's defense. She had three good chances over a two-minute span, but Smith again stopped each attempt.

Eventually, though, the Hilltoppers believed they would be able to get on the board if they kept being aggressive.

"Well, that's what you hope for," Thorn said. "There were a couple of times that I think we all raised our hands, thinking that they went in."

One finally did with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first period, when senior Kiya Bronston finished a rebound off a shot from junior Anna Szymanski.

Bronston nearly had a second goal early on a breakaway in the second period, but Smith made the save. The goaltender was unable to corral the shot, though, and Szymanski was there to put back the rebound to push the Onalaska co-op's lead to 2-0 with 14:13 left in the period.

The Hilltoppers pressed for a third goal the rest of the way — they outshot the Stars 45-27 for the game — but couldn't beat Smith again.

But Hanson made sure her team's lead was enough.

Even before the Onalaska co-op went up 2-0, the freshman made a number of great saves — including against a 2-on-1 in the first period and back-to-back stops early in the second period. Hanson stopped two more 2-on-1s in the second period and made three saves to help kill a power play midway through the second period. She was just as strong in the third period, getting just enough of a shot despite a screen and keeping the puck out after a scrum in front of the net.

Hanson finished with 27 saves and kept the Eau Claire North co-op (5-18-1).

"Every practice, she's willing to work her butt off, and she just wants to keep improving," Bronston said of Hanson. "You can definitely see that in her. Every practice, she wants to be there, she wants to improve, and you can just definitely see that, which follows in the game."

Thorn said there are areas to improve — cutting down on turnovers and finding open teammates among them — and the Hilltoppers will aim to do so against Hudson, which beat the Black River Falls co-op 7-1 on Thursday.

"Hudson is 7-2 (against teams in our) section," Thorn said. "We know that every step is going to be that much more difficult, and we've got to come back ready to play at even a higher level than what we have."

Bronston believes they will be up to the task as the program looks to make its first state appearance since 2015.

"I really feel like with all the talent we have, I think that we have a shot at going to state," she said.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

