WIAA hockey: Viroqua girls co-op, Onalaska girls co-op lead area seedings

The Viroqua girls co-op and Onalaska girls co-op hockey teams are the highest seeded Coulee Region squads for the upcoming WIAA tournaments, for which the brackets were released Monday.

The Blackhawks received a No. 2 seed in their sectional and will host the seventh-seeded Beaver Dam co-op at 7 p.m. Feb. 18. The winner will take on either the third-seeded Sun Prairie co-op or the sixth-seeded Baraboo co-op on Feb. 22.

The Viroqua co-op, which was 9-8-1 overall and 7-4 in the Badger Conference entering Monday night's game at the Black River Falls co-op, has a pair of 8-0 wins over the Beaver Dam co-op this season.

The Hilltoppers are seeded third in their sectional and will host the sixth-seeded Eau Claire North co-op at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. The winner will advance to play either second-seeded Hudson or the seventh-seeded Black River Falls co-op (10-13), who meet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

The Onalaska co-op (17-4) fell to the Eau Claire North co-op back in November but has won 13 in a row heading into Tuesday's game at the Baraboo co-op.

The West Salem/Bangor (10-11) boys are the No. 4 seed in their Division 2 sectional and host the fifth-seeded Black River Falls co-op (14-4) at 7 p.m. Feb. 17. The winner will play either top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central or the eighth-seeded Viroqua co-op (0-16-1), who meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

In Division 1, the ninth-seeded Onalaska/La Crosse boys (6-15) play at eighth-seeded Sun Prairie at 7 p.m. Feb. 15, with the winner taking on top-seeded Madison Edgewood.

In the same sectional, the Aquinas co-op (8-14) is the No. 11 seed and will play at sixth-seeded Middleton at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 15. The winner advances to play either 14th-seeded Madison La Follette/East or third-seeded Verona.

Tomah/Sparta (6-14-2) is the No. 10 seed in a different Division 1 sectional and plays at seventh-seeded Superior at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. The winner will play at second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial.

