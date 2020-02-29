WIAA individual state wrestling: Championship notebook

MADISON -- Josh Frye knew the opportunity that awaited him Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
The Viroqua High School senior had already wrestled in two WIAA individual state championship tournaments, and he went home without placing in them.
Frye was turning the corner over the weekend, and a win over second-ranked Wyatt Kaczrowski of Seymour on Friday night gave Frye the chance he'd always wanted: a crack at a state title.
But Winneconne's Caleb Meunier, a runner-up at 106 pounds a year ago, was up for the challenge of beating Frye for the 113-pound championship on Saturday.
Meunier (47-1), a sophomore, pinned Frye at 3 minutes, 29 seconds after taking Frye down and getting him in a pinning predicament off a scramble.
"He got in on a shot, and I got caught up in a scramble," Frye (46-5) said. "That's when I went to my back."
The chance wasn't lost on Frye, who posted a 165-25 record for the Blackhawks. He lost the only four state matches he'd wrestled before Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was quite amazing to come here for a third time and do this after not placing my first two times," said Frye, who led 2-0 after opening the match with a takedown. "Having my last match coming in the finals is huge for me. It was even more than what I expected."
Meunier had a 3-2 lead by the end of the first period, but Frye reversed him early in the second before to take his final lead.
ANDERSEN OVERWHELMED: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior also got to wrestle his final match in the middle of a full Kohl Center with the title on the line, but Oconto Falls sophomore Clayton Whiting was too much to overcome.
Whiting (48-1) went on the attack from the start and recorded a technical fall at the 2:53 mark of their 170-pound match.
Andersen fell behind 7-1 in the first period, and Whiting, who won at 152 pounds a year, kept piling it on until the tech fall.
SHRAMEK CLOSES GAP IN TOUGH MATCHUP: Blair-Taylor senior Logan Shramek wrestled Boyceville's Trett Joles earlier this seaosn and was pinned in 3:26. He met up with Joles again in Saturday night's Division 3 182-pound final and was pinned in 3:50.
But don't think the match was one-sided.
Joles (46-1), a junior who won at 182 last season and placed third at the weight as a freshman, had a lot of trouble finding his spot against Shramek, who was aggressive and defended well against Joles' shots.
Shramek (36-3) never took Joles down, but an escape early in the second period forced a 2-2 tie, and he was within 4-3 after escaping again later in the period.
Joles' fourth takedown was the one that put Shramek on his back and ended the match 10 seconds shy of the third period.