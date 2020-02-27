WIAA individual state wrestling: Holmen's Smith, Pellowski, Schams win D1 openers

MADISON — The Holmen High School wrestling team started its WIAA individual state tournament with three first-round wins Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The Vikings, who also qualified for the team state tournament next weekend, had six wrestlers competing in the first round of a three-day tournament that concludes on Saturday.
Junior Sam Smith, senior Alex Pellowski and senior Drake Schams all won first-round matches and advanced to the quarterfinal round on Thursday night.
Smith (41-3) won by pin at 113 pounds, finishing off a match with Milwaukee Marquette University’s Jaden Prom (25-15) in 3 minutes, 4 seconds. Ranked fifth in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, Smith hasn’t lost a match since the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in late December.
Smith’s quarterfinal opponent Thursday night was second-ranked Jaden Verhagen (42-6) of Kaukauna.
Pellowski (34-4), ranked fourth at 120, took care of West De Pere’s Trent Francois (33-6) with a 13-5 major decision and earned a quarterfinal bout against second-ranked Carter Ziebell (46-3) of Slinger.
Schams (42-4), ranked second at 195, cruised past Pewaukee’s John Mohr (35-17) with an 11-4 victory to earn a quarterfinal match against Neenah’s top-ranked Marshall Kools (41-0). Schams built an 8-1 lead by the end of the first period against Mohr and avoided trouble afterward.
Sparta’s Corbin Hauser (19-3) advanced at 160 with a first-period pin (1:51) of Brookfield Central’s Benjamin Otto (35-6) and was scheduled to meet Burlington’s fourth-ranked Ben Kumprey (33-4) in the quarterfinal round.
Tomah’s Marques Fritsche (20-0) kept his unbeaten season going at 170 with a 13-6 decision over Kaukauna’s Griffin Bekish (35-11) in the first round. Fritsche, who is ranked third, advanced to a quarterfinal bout against 10th-ranked Luke Stromberg (41-8) of Mukwonago.
Tomah teammate Hayden Larsen (37-12) joined Fritsche in advancing with a 4-3 win over Menomonie’s Girard Jones (20-5). Eighth-ranked Larson was scheduled to face off with Menasha’s top-ranked Cullen Quick (47-0) in the quarterfinals.
Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill (41-6, 106), Branson Beers (35-12, 126) and Carter Vetsch (46-7, 152), Tomah’s Braden Bemis (21-19, 126) and Sparta’s Madden Connelly (22-14, 220) all lost first-round matches.
This story will be updated tonight.