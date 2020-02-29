WIAA individual state wrestling: Injury beats Tomah's Marques Fritsche

MADISON -- An awkward landing on a takedown Friday night ended Tomah High School senior Marques Fritsche's season one day too early.
Fritsche (22-1), who beat Oconomowoc's Lincoln Willett 4-0 in a Division 1 170-pound semifinal bout Friday at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament, injured his left ankle at the end of that match.
The hope for a sprained ankle was soon abandoned for the reality of a broken ankle that didn't allow him to wrestle Whitefish Bay Dominican's Da'jun Johnson (37-0) in Saturday night's final.
"I feel bad for Marques," Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said. "He worked hard to get that point and didn't even get the chance to wrestle."
Fritsche was looked over by a trainer as soon as his match with Willett ended and left the Kohl Center for his hotel room a little while later.
The ankle was iced all night with the hope of bringing down the swelling that occurred.
"It hurt to walk on, but we came for weigh-ins just in case," said Fritsche, a regional and sectional champion. "Then we went to the (emergency room) and found out the ankle was broken."
Fritsche was at the Kohl Center Saturday night to make his way to the medal stand and accept his second-place medal. He got around with the help of crutches and had his left foot in a walking boot.
"It swelled up fast, and by the time we got back to the hotel, it was the size of a grapefruit," Von Haden said. "It didn't look good, but we still hoped for that sprain until we found out it was broken."