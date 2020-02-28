WIAA individual state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas' Joe Penchi, Viroqua's Cale Anderson recover to blaze new path

MADISON — Neither Joe Penchi nor Cale Anderson wanted to wrestle on Friday afternoon.
The goal for both was to win a quarterfinal bout Friday morning and get a long break before wrestling a semifinal match Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.
But things don't always go as desired at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament, and both had to show a strong mentality to recover from disappointing losses just a couple of hours after they happened.
Penchi, an Aquinas High School sophomore, and Anderson, a Viroqua junior, were up to that challenge and not only stayed alive in their consolation brackets, they did so in dominant fashion.
Penchi (38-5) lost a Division 3 quarterfinal match by major decision but regained his focus to pin Bonduel's Jayson Toellner (39-10) in 2 minutes, 44 seconds to stay in the fight for third place at 132 pounds.
Penchi's next match is against an opponent yet to be determined Saturday morning. A win in that match puts Penchi in the third-place match.
"You have to think positive," Penchi said in reference to the 9-1 quarterfinal defeat at the hands of top-ranked Max Schwabe of Stratford. "It's not easy to do, but you have to find a way because you aren't done."
Anderson (46-4), ranked third in Division 2, faced the same situation after losing 10-4 to fifth-ranked Jordan Penard in his 132-pound quarterfinal. Anderson scored first, but Penard (38-3) put Anderson on his back a couple of times to pull off the upset.
Anderson started the match quickly and piled up the points whenever he wanted to in beating ninth-ranked Joah Lund of Kiel 15-0 in a match that was stopped via technical fall at the 4:49 mark.
Like Penchi's performance, it was something that could build momentum for a strong finish. Anderson said it took some time to put the loss behind him, but he felt comfortable getting back in the flow and wrestling Lund.
"I love to wrestle, and what happens, happens," said Anderson, whose first two state appearances resulted in third-place finishes. "You have to move on.
"It was tough for sure. Losing is never fun, but you have to come back from it."
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T's Jacob Summers (41-11) and Trevor Daffinson (30-6) also came back from quarterfinal losses to win in the Division 2 182 and 285 brackets, respectively.
Summers dropped a major decision in the quarterfinal round before posting an 8-1 win over Spooner/Webster's Carter Melton. Daffinson lost a tough 3-2 quarterfinal to top-ranked Michael Douglas of Belmont/Platteville before pinning Plymouth's Evan Ladwig in 4:11.
Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said the recovery process from a loss is something that in in the hands of the wrestler, and he liked the way Penchi responded.
"Joe is really motivated after not making the podium last year," Stanek said. "When you try to talk to a wrestler after a loss, what you say usually goes in one ear and out the other. We give them space, and when we do talk, we don't build up the next match as something huge.
"They put enough pressure on themselves, and they don't need us adding to it. I wasn't worried, and I knew he was ready when his name was called just by the way he reacted and went to the mat."
No Division 1 wrestlers who began Friday in the consolation round are still alive in their brackets.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX