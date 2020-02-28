WIAA individual state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas' Joe Penchi, Viroqua's Cale Anderson recover to blaze new path

Anderson started the match quickly and piled up the points whenever he wanted to in beating ninth-ranked Joah Lund of Kiel 15-0 in a match that was stopped via technical fall at the 4:49 mark.

Like Penchi's performance, it was something that could build momentum for a strong finish. Anderson said it took some time to put the loss behind him, but he felt comfortable getting back in the flow and wrestling Lund.

"I love to wrestle, and what happens, happens," said Anderson, whose first two state appearances resulted in third-place finishes. "You have to move on.

"It was tough for sure. Losing is never fun, but you have to come back from it."

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T's Jacob Summers (41-11) and Trevor Daffinson (30-6) also came back from quarterfinal losses to win in the Division 2 182 and 285 brackets, respectively.

Summers dropped a major decision in the quarterfinal round before posting an 8-1 win over Spooner/Webster's Carter Melton. Daffinson lost a tough 3-2 quarterfinal to top-ranked Michael Douglas of Belmont/Platteville before pinning Plymouth's Evan Ladwig in 4:11.

Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said the recovery process from a loss is something that in in the hands of the wrestler, and he liked the way Penchi responded.