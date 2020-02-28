WIAA individual state wrestling: Mel.-Min./G-E-T's Hunter Andersen comes through in the clutch

MADISON -- Hunter Andersen stood with some of his teammates at the Kohl Center on Friday night as he finally said the words to make everything official.
“I won,” he said with a smile on his face as he scrambled to put a t-shirt on. “I can’t believe I won.”
That probably wasn’t totally accurate for the Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior, who has put together a pretty string season and should have expected success at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.
But the scenario in which Andersen (39-11) qualified for a Division 2 170-pound championship match Saturday night was admittedly unexpected.
Andersen trailed Lodi’s Sawyer Helmbrecht by a point as their semifinal ticked down th its final 30 seconds. When the time remaining slipped under 20 seconds left, Andersen took command on a scramble and put Helmbrecht on his back for the finishing touches on a 9-6 victory.
“I was (junior varsity) as a freshman, but I came down here to watch,” Andersen said. “I went home and wrote a goal that said I want to be wrestling for a state championship by my senior year.
“It came true.”
Andersen faces Oconto Falls sophomore Clayton Whiting (47-1) in Saturday night’s championship bout. Whiting is ranked second and Andersen eighth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
Andersen pushed himself into the semifinals with a 9-0 win over Wrightstown’s Matthew Maitland in the quarterfinal round.
KOENIG GETS TIMELY TAKEDOWN: Prairie du Chien freshman Rhett Koenig (50-6) won his 50th match on an 8-7 decision with a late takedown.
Koenig had a 5-1 lead on Neillsville’s Luke Dux before Dux rallied for a 6-5 lead when he took Koenig down and put him on his back for two additional points early in the third period. Koenig tied the score on an escape with 55 seconds left and took Dux down with 16 seconds to go for the win.
Koenig faces Portage sophomore Chase Beckett (44-2) in the championship.
FRYE IN LINE: Viroqua has had a wrestler crowned state champion six times, and junior Josh Frye (46-4) gave himself a chance to become No. 7 when he won his Division 2 semifinal bout at 113.
Frye, ranked third in the state, tipped Seymour’s second-ranked Wyatt Kaczrowski (42-4) 3-2 and earned a championship shot at Winneconne’s top-ranked Caleb Meunier (46-1).
Meunier held on to beat Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen (41-10) 5-3 by scoring the final five points of the match.
FRITSCHE CLOSES OUT SEMIFINAL: Tomah senior Marques Fritsche (22-0) was having issues with his ankle Friday night, but the injury didn’t stop him from becoming a qualifier for a Division 1 170-pound championship match.
Fritsche and Oconomowoc’s Lincoln Willett were scoreless heading into the third period of their semifinal before Fritsche scored four points for a 4-0 victory. After being awarded one point, Fritsche escaped for another with 1:22 left, then doubled his lead with 47 seconds to go.
Fritsche matches up with Whitefish Bay Dominican’s Da’jun Johnson (36-0) in the finals.
SHRAMEK GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: Blair-Taylor senior Logan Shramek gave up a late point in his Division 3 182-pound semifinal that tied his match with Rosholt’s Reese Anderson (40-7) at 1.
But Sharmek found a way to break that tie and beat Anderson 3-1 and advance to a title match on Saturday night.
Shramek will face Boyceville’s Trett Joles (45-1) in the finals.
CLOSE CALLS: Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge and West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe lost their semifinals by one point each.
Rogge (44-7), a junior 132-pounder, went scoreless into the third period before Luxemburg-Casco’s top-ranked Lucas Joniaux (46-5) broke the tie with an escape and held on for the win.
Wolfe (41-9), a junior 126-pounder, went to the third period tied at 2 with top-ranked Jack Severin (46-3) before Severine put him on his back for three points. Wolfe reversed Severin to get within 5-4, but that’s where the score stayed.
HOLMEN BLANKED IN SEMIS: Both Sam Smith and Alex Pellowski will both get the chance to wrestle for third place on Saturday, but they had tough times in semifinal draws on Friday.
Smith (43-4), a junior, had a tough time hanging with Oshkosh West junior Alec Hunter (41-1) in their Division 1 113-pound matchup. Hunter had a 5-2 lead after the first period before tacking on three points in the third for an 8-2 victory.
Pellowski (35-5), a senior, dropped an 18-7 match at 120 pounds to Stoughton sophomore Nicolar Rivera (47-0), who is chasing his second state championship and hasn’t yet lost a high school match.