WIAA individual state wrestling: PdC's Rhett Koenig goes to OT for Division 2 title

MADISON -- Rhett Koenig had nothing to lose Saturday night and wrestled like it.
The Prairiei du Chien High School freshman Rhett Koenig certainly wasn't much of an underdog for his Division 2 106-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state tournament.
Portage sophomore Chase Beckett already held two victories over Koenig when they locked horns on the middle mat at the Kohl Center, but Koenig had an idea of what he had to do to turn the tables.
Koenig pushed the pace and never backed down to Beckett on the way to a 7-5 sudden victory that made him perfect in state title matches.
"I brought my offense," Koenig (51-6) said after the victory. "In the other two, he came to me, and he's the one who has been in on all the shots.
You have free articles remaining.
"I couldn't figure him out for the longest (time), and he's racked up a lot of points on me. I had to slow him down."
He couldn't have done it without a critical stretch of 9 seconds at the end of the second period.
Top-ranked Beckett (44-3), whose also lost to Holmen's Parker Kratochvill in the finals of the Bi-State Classic, followed an escape with a takedown at the 33-second mark of the second for a 5-1 lead before the referee awarded Koeng a point for stalling as 9 seconds remained on the clock.
Looking for an escape to tighten up the match, Koenig managed to reverse Beckett just before time expired and cut his deficit to 5-4.
"It was crucial," Koenig said. "I had to at least get one to keep myself in the match. Two just put in a much better position. If I hadn't scored, I would have kept going, but (winning) would have been a lot harder."
Koenig tied the match on an escape with 1:39 to go, and that's where the scored remained until the end of the third.
Sticking with his plan to dictate match flow, Koenig went on the attack and scored the winning takedown 35 seconds into the extra period.
"It's really hard to beat someone three times," Koenig said. "I felt like this was my time, and I had nothing to lose."