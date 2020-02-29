WIAA individual state wrestling: PdC's Truck Hannah wins gold

MADISON -- Truck Hannah can be pretty intense when it comes to the sport of wrestling.

But he can just as easily be the most laid-back guy in the room, which shows just how comfortable he is in his favorite atmosphere.

Hi name is Tyler, by the way. It's just more fun to use his nickname because he's been a runaway truck ever since he became a freshman at Viroqua High School.

Hannah, who transferred to Prairie du Chien for his senior school year, has always understood his talent and believed in it. He expects the world of himself, and the fact that none of his first three trips to the WIAA individual state tournament resulted in a championship wasn't easy to accept.

Hannah made good Saturday night on his final opportunity to achieve a goal he has had since his first February trip to the Kohl Center.

But if anyone was looking for an extended celebration after Hannah held on to beat Wrightstown junior Quincy Klister 4-1 in an overtime tiebreaker and win the Division 2 195-pound championship.

"I feel like this is to be expected after I lost (the championship match) last year," Hannah said while leaning against a wall at the Kohl Center. "I've been training my butt off and finally got the job done."