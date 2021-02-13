WIAA individual state wrestling: Viroqua's Cale Anderson wins Division 2 championship

"When I scored right away, I just went from there and wrestled my match," Anderson said. "Everything went to plan, and I wrestled the kind of match I wanted to force on him."

The senior put the finishing touch on his 165-13 record with a big double-leg takedown on Thelen with about 15 seconds left.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coach and dad Eric Anderson knew Cale was ready to compete on Saturday when discussing potential scenarios that he doesn't normally face.

"We talked earlier in the week about the fact that we were at a point in the season where now one had really scored on him," Eric said. "I wanted to talk about how to handle that if it did, and at one point he just said, 'Well, they don't have to.'

"I was trying to say, 'At one point you'll be put in a situation like this,' and he just looked at me and said, 'No, that doesn't have to happen.' He was determined (to win)."

That determination allowed the father and son to live the dream of finishing their work together — as very connected coach and wrestler, anyway — with a state championship. Cale said the tears were running down Eric's face when he reached him after the match.

Some of that was an extension of the relief he felt on Cale's final takedown.