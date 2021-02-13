WIAA individual state wrestling: Viroqua's Cale Anderson wins Division 2 championship

Cale Anderson has been near the top of the mountain since he joined the Viroqua High School wrestling team as a freshman.
And after holding position for three years and seeing from afar where he wanted to be, the senior planted his flag at the top of that mountain by winning his first WIAA Division 2 state championship at Adams-Friendship on Saturday.
Anderson beat top-ranked Bailey Thelen of Two Rivers 7-1 to claim the 152-pound title after a pair of third-place and one sixth-place finish at previous state tournaments.
"It feels like it's been a long time coming," Anderson said after completing a 23-0 season. "Every single moment of my high school career helped me in this tournament.
"I am grateful for every single match — even the losses — that I've had."
Anderson, who entered the tournament ranked second, opened with a major decision and followed it up with two decisions in the one-day format. He advanced to the championship bout with a 5-4 win over fourth-ranked Payton Kostka (18-2) of Eau Claire Regis/Altoona after handing seventh-ranked Freedom senior Ben Bredael (15-5) a 13-4 loss in the quarterfinals.
Anderson's title match with Thelen marked the first time the two had met, and Anderson controlled the match from the moment he scored the first takedown in the first period. Thelen, who lost for the first time, never recovered.
"When I scored right away, I just went from there and wrestled my match," Anderson said. "Everything went to plan, and I wrestled the kind of match I wanted to force on him."
The senior put the finishing touch on his 165-13 record with a big double-leg takedown on Thelen with about 15 seconds left.
Coach and dad Eric Anderson knew Cale was ready to compete on Saturday when discussing potential scenarios that he doesn't normally face.
"We talked earlier in the week about the fact that we were at a point in the season where now one had really scored on him," Eric said. "I wanted to talk about how to handle that if it did, and at one point he just said, 'Well, they don't have to.'
"I was trying to say, 'At one point you'll be put in a situation like this,' and he just looked at me and said, 'No, that doesn't have to happen.' He was determined (to win)."
That determination allowed the father and son to live the dream of finishing their work together — as very connected coach and wrestler, anyway — with a state championship. Cale said the tears were running down Eric's face when he reached him after the match.
Some of that was an extension of the relief he felt on Cale's final takedown.
"I was still a little nervous at 5-1 until he blew through that last takedown, and that was pure guts," Eric said. "Then I turned to my assistant coach and said, 'Yep, he's done it.
"He did a blast double and just ran (Thelen) across the mat. It was basically a football tackle."
It was quite a way to end a match, an unusual season and a memorable career for Anderson, who didn't lose the fact that he got to share it all with his dad.
"He's always been by my side," Cale said of Eric. "It's awesome to have my dad as my coach."
Mason Baumgartner, Prairie du Chien
Cole Fitzpatrick, Logan/Central
Jake Fitzpatrick, Aquinas
Rhett Koenig, Prairie du Chien
Ryder Koenig, Prairie du Chien
Tate Flege, Aquinas
Tanner Andersen, Mel.-Min./G-E-T
Maddox Cejka, Prairie du Chien
Parker Kratochvill, Holmen
Luke Kramer, Prairie du Chien
Joe Penchi, Aquinas
Cale Anderson, Viroqua
Aiden Brosinski, De Soto
Matt Rogge, Prairie du Chien
David Malin, Aquinas
Carter Vetsch, Holmen
Bradyn Saint, Prairie du Chien
Cezar Garcia, De Soto
Dylan Nottestad, Westby
Chris Rogstad, Blair-Taylor
