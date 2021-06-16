WIAA regional baseball: La Crosse Aquinas wins wild 17-10 Division 3 championship over Westby

When Westby High School first baseman Cale Griffin hit what even by Wednesday’s standards would be considered a screamer down the third-base line, Aquinas junior Riley Klar thought he had a play on the ball.
To be completely honest, it looked impossible.
Klar made a dive to his right, slid to the baseball and backhanded it into his glove. He whiffed at the first attempt to secure it with his hand to make a throw to first before grabbing it clean and firing across the diamond outside the Holy Cross Seminary building.
He knew he had a margin for error on the throw because 6-foot-3 Jared Everson awaited it at the bag.
“I knew I had to try,” Klar said. “When I made the play, I had to make the throw. I knew I could throw it high or wide because Jared’s over there, so I just tried to throw it as hard as I could.”
Everson went to the ground to catch the throw, and the umpire called Griffin out for a significant defensive play in 2½-hour WIAA Division 3 regional championship game that was all about offense.
The top-seeded Blugolds scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to emerge with a 17-10 victory over the third-seeded Norsemen in a game that included 28 hits, seven errors and six pitchers.
But it was that play by Klar, another nice scoop and throw for the second out of the sixth and a long run he made while drifting up against the storage shed at the end of the Aquinas dugout for the first out of the fifth inning that made big differences.
“Those were big-time plays and plays that we needed,” said Everson, a University of Minnesota commit who was 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBI. “In a game like this, those could have been big momentum-shifters (for Westby).”
The Norsemen (16-10) came back from a 4-0 deficit, an 8-4 deficit and held a 10-8 lead after four innings, but Chris Wilson and Kahler Key held them scoreless over the final three, and Klar’s defensive plays stopped them from getting anything going on a warm day when everyone swung the bat well.
“That’s what wins games right there,” Westby coach John Hamilton said of the Klar’s performance at third. “He made a couple championship-caliber plays, and that’s what you have to do. It’s deflating for us because we had nice at-bats, struck the ball hard, and the kid made fantastic plays.
“If he doesn’t make that first one, we have a leadoff batter on second with nobody out, and there’s a lot we can do with that.”
Aquinas (24-3), which is ranked third by state coaches, advances to the Viroqua Sectional on Tuesday. It matches up with Marathon (17-7) in an 11 a.m. semifinal. Fourth-ranked Mineral Point (25-3) plays sixth-ranked Markesan (18-2) in the second semifinal with the championship game scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Blugolds had 15 hits — catcher Calvin Hargrove added a 3-for-5 performance with four RBI — and the Norsemen 13 behind a 3-for-5 game by sophomore Bo Milutinovich. Aquinas made five errors that only led to one unearned run and Westby two that led to four unearned runs.
The Blugolds had trouble getting to Milutinovich — Westby’s first relief pitcher — after he shifted from shortstop to pitcher at the beginning of the third. Milutinovich pitched a scoreless third and fourth before allowing the Blugolds to score twice on an Everson two-run single in the fifth that tied the game at 10.
Then the wheels fell off in the sixth.
Eddie Peters singled, and Hargrove reached on an error before Wilson dropped a nice bunt that allowed him to reach and load the bases. Jack Gagermeier drew a walk to break the tie, and Kole Keppel lined a two-run single to left.
Milutinovich was pulled for Garrett Vatland, who retired one batter and allowed an RBI single to Everson. Hargrove’s two-out single later scored Everson for his fourth RBI and provide the final margin.
Klar, after making the defensive plays, had his first hit of the game with an RBI single in the sixth. He also brought home a run with a squeeze bunt in the second.
Like it did early in twice coming back from four-run deficits, Westby tried to battle back and loaded the bases in the seventh before Key caught Griffin looking at the third strike on the final out.
“It was just one we had to grind out and try to survive mentally,” Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski said. “It felt like a four-hour game, and Westby was banging the ball all over the park, but I give credit to our players and Westby’s players because it was a good high school game.”
NOTES: This marked the ninth time Aquinas and Westby had met in a Division 3 regional final since 2008. The Blugolds have won five of those games and two in a row after Westby won four straight from 2011-2014.
The Norsemen also eliminated the Blugolds 8-3 in 11 innings during the regional semifinals in 2019.
