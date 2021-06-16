WIAA regional baseball: La Crosse Aquinas wins wild 17-10 Division 3 championship over Westby

When Westby High School first baseman Cale Griffin hit what even by Wednesday's standards would be considered a screamer down the third-base line, Aquinas junior Riley Klar thought he had a play on the ball.

To be completely honest, it looked impossible.

Klar made a dive to his right, slid to the baseball and backhanded it into his glove. He whiffed at the first attempt to secure it with his hand to make a throw to first before grabbing it clean and firing across the diamond outside the Holy Cross Seminary building.

He knew he had a margin for error on the throw because 6-foot-3 Jared Everson awaited it at the bag.

"I knew I had to try," Klar said. "When I made the play, I had to make the throw. I knew I could throw it high or wide because Jared's over there, so I just tried to throw it as hard as I could."

Everson went to the ground to catch the throw, and the umpire called Griffin out for a significant defensive play in 2½-hour WIAA Division 3 regional championship game that was all about offense.

The top-seeded Blugolds scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to emerge with a 17-10 victory over the third-seeded Norsemen in a game that included 28 hits, seven errors and six pitchers.