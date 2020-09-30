WIAA regional girls golf: PdC's Allison Kennedy advances to sectional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Prairie du Chien High School girls golf team didn't have a full lineup for Wednesday's WIAA Division 2 regional, but the Blackhawks will be represented on the sectional level.

Junior Allison Kennedy tied for 12th place overall with a 107 at the Prairie du Chien Country Club and earned the first of three individual qualifying spots for the Arcadia Sectional at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen on Oct. 6.

Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart (382), Wisconsin Dells (395), Lakeside Lutheran (411) and Lancaster (448) were the qualifying teams for the sectional.

The Black River Falls Regional, which takes place Friday, will also advances qualifiers to Arcadia.

Edgewood's Caitlyn Hegenberth was the individual medalist with an 86 on the par-72 course. Lakeside's Maya Heckerman followed at 88, and Wisconsin Dells' Kayla Gray was third with a 91.

