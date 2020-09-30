 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA regional girls golf: PdC's Allison Kennedy advances to sectional
WIAA GIRLS GOLF

WIAA regional girls golf: PdC's Allison Kennedy advances to sectional

{{featured_button_text}}

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Prairie du Chien High School girls golf team didn't have a full lineup for Wednesday's WIAA Division 2 regional, but the Blackhawks will be represented on the sectional level.

Junior Allison Kennedy tied for 12th place overall with a 107 at the Prairie du Chien Country Club and earned the first of three individual qualifying spots for the Arcadia Sectional at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen on Oct. 6.

Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart (382), Wisconsin Dells (395), Lakeside Lutheran (411) and Lancaster (448) were the qualifying teams for the sectional.

The Black River Falls Regional, which takes place Friday, will also advances qualifiers to Arcadia.

Edgewood's Caitlyn Hegenberth was the individual medalist with an 86 on the par-72 course. Lakeside's Maya Heckerman followed at 88, and Wisconsin Dells' Kayla Gray was third with a 91.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TribPreps: The return of high school sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News