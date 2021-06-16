WIAA regional softball: Holmen wins Division 1 championship

After the first three Vikings batters reached, a fielding error allowed Ashley Krueger to score following her leadoff single. Senior Sydney Jahr then added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 before Szak added an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.

Baraboo senior starter Emma Crary nearly escaped any more damage after that as she struck out Marci Jacobson, but two more T-Birds errors plated two more runs to extend the Vikings advantage to 5-0.

“It’s just unfortunate, those things happen and they’re plays I know the girls expected themselves to make, but it’s the way the game goes sometimes. It’s difficult to overcome when you don’t score some runs,” Baraboo coach Dan Lewison said.

Not that the T-Birds didn’t have opportunities. Baraboo’s second best chance came in the bottom of the fifth as it searched for an immediate response. A leadoff walk by junior Kylie Sprecher was followed by a one-out hit by pitch by sophomore Taylor Pfaff to put a pair on for Madee Strampe.

The sophomore catcher ripped a hard shot up the middle, but Jahr ranged over to make a backhanded stab and in one fell swoop, stepped on second before firing to first for the unassisted, inning-ending 6-3 double play.

