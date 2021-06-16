WIAA regional softball: Holmen wins Division 1 championship

It set the table for Crary to add to her own cause, but she never got the chance as she was wrongly rung up on a check swing with a 2-2 count. According to Dan Lewison, the home plate umpire opted not to ask for help from the field ump, and the T-Birds went on to strand all three runners behind a pop-up bunt by Aria Schindler and a strikeout by Sprecher.

Baraboo later ran itself out of an inning in the third thanks to a runner’s interference call and squandered a chance with a 1-2-3 fourth after doubling off the Vikings in the top half of the same frame off a liner to Sprecher to third and a heads up throw to Scott at first.

“Our girls did a great job of staying level headed today; not getting too up, not getting too down,” miller said. “Those first four innings were great softball on both sides and either team could have took it at any point in time, and fortunately we were the ones who got ahead.”

Krueger and Pellowski each went 2-for-4 with the latter notching two RBIs to help pace the Vikings, who will look to build off the big win next Monday at home against DeForest in the Div. 1 sectional semifinal. The Norskies upset top-seeded Tomah, 4-3, gifting the Vikings home field advantage after potentially being slighted at the seeding meeting.