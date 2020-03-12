WIAA restricts fans for tonight's Central-Onalaska game

Attendance will be severely restricted for tonight’s Central vs. Onalaska boys sectional tournament basketball game, and the venue has been moved from UW-La Crosse to Logan High School, as a precaution with spread of COVID-19.

The WIAA has imposed restrictions limiting attendance to 250 people.

The entry list will be based on an administrative list put together by the staff and coaches of each school.

If you purchased a ticket, you can receive a refund by bringing it back to the school (Onalaska, Central or Logan) you purchased it at. Please make sure to only seek a refund at the school you purchased the ticket from. Tickets will be refunded through Tuesday, March 17, at 3 p.m.

You will not be allowed into the game unless you are on the administrative list, which is limited to 250 people.

Earlier today, the WIAA also announced restrictions to next weekend's state boy's tournament in Madison.

