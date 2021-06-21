WIAA sectional baseball: Onalaska wins D1 championship, qualifies for state tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Onalaska is a great team,” said Middleton senior Aidan Williams, a Milwaukee Area Technical College commit who pitched in both games and had the critical hit in the first game. Their pitcher did a great job. He kept us off-balance pretty well. He had a pretty weird arm slot — a little sidearm.

“Hats off to him. He controlled us, but I’m proud of how our team battled and how we got to this point. I wish we did (have a late-game rally again), but I guess all good things come to an end.”

Kokaisel, who was on varsity reserve much of the season, broke up a scoreless game with a two-out, two-run single to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“He’s stepped up,” Gnadt said of Kokaisel. “He’s done some big things already. … He’s one of our best hitters, to be honest. He’s a gamer. He’s got the X-factor.”

Middleton (19-10) had two aboard with none out in the seventh after an error and Cardinals senior third baseman Jacob Andler’s single to right-center.

Middleton later had the bases loaded with two out and Andler scored on a wild pitch, rallying the Cardinals within one run. But Onalaska junior third baseman Wade Fox made a nice play on Middleton pinch hitter Garret Pertzborn’s grounder and threw him out to end the game.