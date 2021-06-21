WIAA sectional baseball: Onalaska wins D1 championship, qualifies for state tournament

BARABOO, Wis. — Late-game magic carried the Middleton High School baseball team to the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game Monday night.
But the Cardinals came up just short attempting to deliver another seventh-inning comeback as Onalaska stole the stage to win its first sectional in 27 years during a big day in Baraboo, Wis.
The Hilltoppers held off Middleton’s late rally to earn a 2-1 victory and the sectional title at Mary Rountree Evans Field.
That game followed Middleton’s 8-6 come-from-behind victory over Big Eight Conference rival Madison Memorial in the second sectional semifinal. The Cardinals, trailing 6-3, scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Onalaska (16-9) -- riding the complete-game pitching of senior Bryce Hoeft, who threw a three-hitter, and a clutch hit from freshman Kaden Kokaisel in the title game — advanced to the Division 1 state quarterfinals Friday at Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac. The Division 1 state semifinals and title game are scheduled for July 1 in Grand Chute, Wis.
“It doesn’t really feel real yet," Onalaska first-year coach Brock Gnadt said. "I’m just really happy with the guys. They just persevered. We believed all year. I’ve been saying that since the beginning.”
Onalaska’s most recent state appearance was 1994, according to WIAA records.
“Onalaska is a great team,” said Middleton senior Aidan Williams, a Milwaukee Area Technical College commit who pitched in both games and had the critical hit in the first game. Their pitcher did a great job. He kept us off-balance pretty well. He had a pretty weird arm slot — a little sidearm.
“Hats off to him. He controlled us, but I’m proud of how our team battled and how we got to this point. I wish we did (have a late-game rally again), but I guess all good things come to an end.”
Kokaisel, who was on varsity reserve much of the season, broke up a scoreless game with a two-out, two-run single to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“He’s stepped up,” Gnadt said of Kokaisel. “He’s done some big things already. … He’s one of our best hitters, to be honest. He’s a gamer. He’s got the X-factor.”
Middleton (19-10) had two aboard with none out in the seventh after an error and Cardinals senior third baseman Jacob Andler’s single to right-center.
Middleton later had the bases loaded with two out and Andler scored on a wild pitch, rallying the Cardinals within one run. But Onalaska junior third baseman Wade Fox made a nice play on Middleton pinch hitter Garret Pertzborn’s grounder and threw him out to end the game.
In the first semifinal, third-seeded Onalaska earned a 12-0 victory over top-seeded La Crosse Central (12-11).
Onalaska had lost twice to Central during the regular season. Central, Onalaska and Aquinas shared the MVC title with the Hilltoppers sweeping the Blugolds, the RiverHawks sweeping the Hilltoppers, and the RiverHawks and Blugolds splitting.
“It’s nice to get the first one where it’s not a ton of energy and you can get up and you aren’t going to waste a bunch of pitchers," Gnadt said. "I think that helped us a lot. So, Bryce could throw (the second) game. … I’m glad we were in the position we were in to have him throw.”