WIAA sectional girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas shreds Mineral Point to win sectional semifinal

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team was shooting around at the Reinhart Athletic Complex in preparation for a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal a few hours later against Mineral Point.

As coach Dave Donarski called for players to shoot free throws, senior Taylor Theusch took a 3-point shot from the right corner and buried it. She moved around the 3-point line a few steps at a time and made eight more in a row before she and shooting partner Kayla Bahr went to the free-throw line.

That stretch was a sign of things to come for the top-ranked Blugolds, who used another big long-range shooting performance to move within one victory of their fourth consecutive state tournament.

Aquinas (24-1) had a 33-point lead by halftime before cruising to a 86-40 victory over the Pointers (21-4) and setting itself up for a championship game against either Poynette or Cambridge at Madison Edgewood on Saturday. That games tips off at 1 p.m.

The Blugolds made nine 3-pointers in the first half -- Theusch made three of them -- to take control easily over a team they also be in last year's sectional. They made eight more in the second half to run their postseason total to 48 in three games.