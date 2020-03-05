WIAA sectional girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas shreds Mineral Point to win sectional semifinal

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team was shooting around at the Reinhart Athletic Complex in preparation for a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal a few hours later against Mineral Point.
As coach Dave Donarski called for players to shoot free throws, senior Taylor Theusch took a 3-point shot from the right corner and buried it. She moved around the 3-point line a few steps at a time and made eight more in a row before she and shooting partner Kayla Bahr went to the free-throw line.
That stretch was a sign of things to come for the top-ranked Blugolds, who used another big long-range shooting performance to move within one victory of their fourth consecutive state tournament.
Aquinas (24-1) had a 33-point lead by halftime before cruising to a 86-40 victory over the Pointers (21-4) and setting itself up for a championship game against either Poynette or Cambridge at Madison Edgewood on Saturday. That games tips off at 1 p.m.
The Blugolds made nine 3-pointers in the first half -- Theusch made three of them -- to take control easily over a team they also be in last year's sectional. They made eight more in the second half to run their postseason total to 48 in three games.
Senior Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State commit, made three 3s and scored a game-high 24 points. Sophomore Jacy Weisbrod added three 3s and 17 points, while Theusch scored all of her 12 points on four 3s.
Freshman Macy Donarski also made three 3s and finished with 13 points as nine players scored.
The Blugolds missed their first couple of shots but quickly built an 11-0 after Theusch made the first 3-pointer of the night. Aquinas turned Mineral Point over again and again from that point on and gradually pulled away.
This story will be updated tonight.