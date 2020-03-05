WIAA sectional girls basketball: Melrose-Mindoro starts slow before pulling away from Neillsville in sectional semifinal win

BLACK RIVER FALLS — After a slow, deliberate first half, Teagan Frey and the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team were ready to get rolling after halftime.
Neillsville was able to effectively dictate the pace it wanted to play in the first half, but Frey hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the second half to kickstart the Mustangs into gear, helping top-seeded Melrose-Mindoro double up the second-seeded Warriors 50-25 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday night at the Lunda Community Center.
The Mustangs (24-1) led 17-12 at halftime after shooting 6 of 23 from the field and just 2 of 12 from 3-point range, but Frey and her teammates came out of the locker room firing to put some distance between themselves and Neillsville (22-3).
“Teagen’s 3 was instrumental in finally moving the momentum in our way,” said Mustangs coach Joey Arneson, who will be looking to take Melrose-Mindoro to its third straight WIAA state tournament with a win against Unity in Saturday’s sectional final.
“We hadn’t had the momentum the whole first half, I didn’t think, and that really shifted things towards our side. We kind of fed off that excitement, and everything started to flow after that.”
Frey scored seven points in the first 2:30 of the second half as the Mustangs were finally able to push their lead to double digits, which steadily grew for the remainder of the half.
“Our goal right away was to try to get a nice lead and force them to play at our tempo, and we didn’t do that,” said Arneson. “At halftime, we talked about how we weren’t aggressive, and I felt like (Neillsville) took us out of our offense at times.”
The Warriors, ranked eighth in the latest AP poll, had kept 14 teams under 30 points scoring this season with crisp offense and a packed zone defense. They were able to mostly contain the Melrose-Mindoro offense — which had come in averaging better than 68 points per game — at least for the first half.
“I think we were just settling for the 3 because we thought we just needed to get points on the board,” said Frey, who connected on three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 15 points. “We’re really used to pushing the ball, and that usually gets us a lot more points on the board and more fast breaks, but they really slowed it down. We just had to stick to our guns and keep pushing the ball in the post.”
The interior presence of 6-foot-3 Mesa Byom and 6-foot Emily Herzberg, both South Dakota State commits, not only contributed 10 and eight points, respectively, but helped Melrose-Mindoro tally 10 blocked shots and numerous others that were altered on the way up.
Frey said having that sort of defensive presence allows players such as her and Viterbo commit Calette Lockington, who added 12 points for the Mustangs, to have a bit more freedom with their shot selection.
“It really allows us to take more chances on offense, and whether it goes in or not, we’re going to have a safety net behind us that can help us out,” said Frey.
Melrose-Mindoro will travel to Colfax for Saturday’s sectional final, a stage that’s been familiar to the Mustangs as of recent.
“I’m just so excited for the girls,” Arneson said of being one step away from the state tournament. “We’ve been there before, so we kind of know what the experience is like, but that’s why they work so hard in practice. We talked in the first week of practice about our goals, and our goal isn’t to win the sectional semifinal, it’s to win the sectional final. It’s going to be a big game for us, no doubt, and we’re going to come out ready.”