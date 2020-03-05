WIAA sectional girls basketball: Onalaska holds on to beat New Richmond, advances to third sectional final in five years

“We’re excited to get a rematch,” senior Kenzie Miller added.

Miller is a big reason why her team will get that opportunity. She finished with a game-high 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half. The Hilltoppers also got double-digit points from Gamoke, who scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half.

“(Miller) didn’t really miss in the first half,” Gamoke said. “I think everyone, offensively and defensively, really brought it in the beginning.”

Lauren Arenz added eight points, including a pair of second-half 3s, for Onalaska and seemingly found every cutting Hilltopper for layups. The senior was also tasked with guarding Hagman, who was New Richmond’s (19-6) leading scorer heading into Thursday night at 14.8 points per game.

Hagman was scoreless in the first half and finished with eight points.

“Lauren’s taken the other team’s best player pretty much all year long, and she’s just always up for that challenge,” Schmeling said. “That’s what I give her so much credit for — she just works her tail off on the defensive end, yet she’s still a factor on offense with her vision and then hit a couple big 3s.”