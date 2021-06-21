WIAA sectional softball: Holmen blanks DeForest in Division 1 semifinal

HOLMEN — Bridgette Torud stood in the batter's box with the first real chance to break open a scoreless game on Monday afternoon and looked for the right pitch to take advantage.
A walk, a single and an error put runners on second and third base with two outs during the fourth inning of a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against DeForest, and the Holmen High School senior teed off on a 1-1 pitch from Kyle Jansen.
The solid single to center field not only brought home courtesy runners Maria Jacobson and Kaylin Metzler for a two-run lead, it was the big hit in a 3-0 victory that has the Vikings (20-7) one win away from qualifying for their first state tournament.
Holmen plays top-seeded Sun Prairie (20-3) -- a 3-2 winner over Verona on Monday -- at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Middleton, Wis., for the right to represent the sectional at the state tournament in Green Bay next week. The Vikings have outscored their three postseason opponents 18-0 behind senior Jayda Staige, who held the Norskies to three hits.
"Jayda's getting better every game," Holmen coach Ryan Miller said. "Today, she really attacked batters and only had one walk, which was huge."
Staige struck out four, didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning and gave up her only walk with two outs in the sixth. That walk put two DeForest runners on for the first time in the game, but Staige immediately retired Jordan Marty on a pop fly for the final out to stop the threat.
She also struck out Allison Parmenter looking for the final out of the game, which came with a runner on first.
Staige retired the side in order during each of the first four innings before a big inning for the Vikings shifted momentum their way. It started with defense and continued with the plays that led up to Torud's two-run single.
Jaelyn Derlin led off the DeForest half of the fourth by sending a shallow fly ball toward center that Ashley Krueger has no chance to reach. second baseman Kassie Mueller, however, made a good move on the ball before making a dive and back-handed catch in center field for the out.
"That was an awesome play because she saved us a lot there," Staige said. "It was an awesome catch that we needed."
It was made more important when Trysten Schroeder followed it with a single to left field and moved to second when Staige bounced a pitch to catcher Ellie Kline. but Staige got the next two outs on a fly ball to right field and groundout to shortstop Sydney Jahr.
Mueller's play was the gem of a strong defensive game for the Vikings. Staige said it was determined that she needed to keep the ball in the upper half of the strike zone to have the best chance of shutting DeForest down, and she did that calmly with a reliable defense behind her.
"The big thing is being unpredictable," Miller said. "You don't want to stay in one spot, but she was hitting the top of the (strike) zone today and established a spot she could stick with at times."
Torud's big hit was set up by a couple of good at-bats and a DeForest mistake in the outfield.
Junior Emily Szak started things by drawing a one-out walk, and Staige followed with a two-out single to right. Right fielder Kendall Rauls came up throwing to first base, and the errant throw allowed both runs to score.
Kline gave the Vikings another run in the fifth by sending a one-out triple to right-center field and scoring when Sydney Jahr hit a one-out ground ball to the shortstop.
This is Holmen's fourth trip to the sectional finals since 2016, and they were stopped in the championship round by Sun Prairie in 2017 and 2018.