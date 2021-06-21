WIAA sectional softball: Holmen blanks DeForest in Division 1 semifinal

She also struck out Allison Parmenter looking for the final out of the game, which came with a runner on first.

Staige retired the side in order during each of the first four innings before a big inning for the Vikings shifted momentum their way. It started with defense and continued with the plays that led up to Torud's two-run single.

Jaelyn Derlin led off the DeForest half of the fourth by sending a shallow fly ball toward center that Ashley Krueger has no chance to reach. second baseman Kassie Mueller, however, made a good move on the ball before making a dive and back-handed catch in center field for the out.

"That was an awesome play because she saved us a lot there," Staige said. "It was an awesome catch that we needed."

It was made more important when Trysten Schroeder followed it with a single to left field and moved to second when Staige bounced a pitch to catcher Ellie Kline. but Staige got the next two outs on a fly ball to right field and groundout to shortstop Sydney Jahr.

Mueller's play was the gem of a strong defensive game for the Vikings. Staige said it was determined that she needed to keep the ball in the upper half of the strike zone to have the best chance of shutting DeForest down, and she did that calmly with a reliable defense behind her.