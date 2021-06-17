WIAA sectional track and field: Onalaska boys win in Madison; Landon Peterson wins four events

MADISON — He entered four events and won them all to lead local competitors at Thursday night’s WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial Sectional at Mansfield Stadium.

Onalaska High School senior Landon Peterson will line up and compete at the state track and field meet next week as a four-time sectional champion

Peterson won the 110-meter hurdles (15.05 seconds), 300 hurdles (39.74) and long jump (23-2¼) and helped the Hilltoppers’ 1,600 relay to victory (3:27.87). The performance led the way in a team victory for Onalaska, which scored 91½ points in a 16-team field.

Holmen was sixth (51) and Central seventh (50) in the final boys standings.

Onalaska’s girls led area teams with a third-place finish and 77 points in a meet won by Waunakee (101). Holmen was eighth (40) as the only other local team in the top 10.

The Hilltoppers were sparked by the Malecek sisters, each of whom won an event.

Lydia Malecek won the 800 (2:13.56), Amalia Malecek the 1,600 (5:12.24) and Kora Malecek the 3,200 (11:06.16). All three are also listed on Onalaska’s winning 3,200 relay (9:33.89) and second-place 1,600 relay (4:02.54).