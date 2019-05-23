VERONA, Wis. — Coulee Region boys swept the qualifying spots in the 100-meter dash at the WIAA Division 1 track and field sectional meet in Verona.
Logan High School’s Tyler Harris (10.89 seconds), Central’s Jamar Davis (10.9) and Holmen’s Ben Labuzzetta (10.98) took the top three spots and qualified for next week’s state meet at UW-La Crosse. Harris (22.16) and Labuzzetta (22.18) also went 1-2 in the 200.
Onalaska’s Landon Peterson (14.88) and Holmen’s Tyler Rodriguez (15.02) were second and third, respectively, to advance in the 110 hurdles. Peterson won the 300 hurdles (38.93) and the long jump (23-2¾) to qualify in both events.
Holmen’s Dexter Larson and Coleton Strupp advanced by tying for second in the pole vault with matching clearances of 13-6.
Holmen’s Jaden Nesseth won the shot put (53-4¼) to earn a state berth.
Onalaska’s Malecek triplets swept their events, with Lydia winning the 800 (2:17.11), Amalia the mile (5:06.84) and Kora the 3,200 (10:38.91). They teamed up with Aubrey Clements to win the 3,200 relay (9:24.51) by 13 seconds.
Logan freshman Kalli Knoble was second and made state in the high jump (5-4), while teammates Aurora Waite (37-5¾) and Tori Witcraft (37-1½) went 2-3 to advance in the shot put. Waite also advanced in the discus (third, 125-3).
Division 2 at East Troy
EAST TROY, Wis. — Westby’s Grace Hebel had a strong outing by winning the 100 (12.55), long jump (17-1½), and triple jump (37-4).
Viroqua’s Xana Leum was second in the 110 hurdles (15.09), second in the triple jump (35-9¾) and fourth in the long jump (16-8¼) to make state in the three events. Viroqua’s Katrina Koppa was third in the 110 hurdles (15.61) and the triple jump (35-7).
Jillian Weston punched state tickets with a second-place 5:15.78 in the mile, and a third-place 2:21.1 in the 800.
Division 2 at Mosinee
MOSINEE, Wis. — G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe filled up his state dance card with a good showing. He won the 110 hurdles (14.6) and the 300 hurdles (38.26), and took second in the high jump (6-1).
Senior teammate Dana Feyen won the mile (5:05.17) and two-mile (10:54.53) races as she looks to add to her already-impressive state medal collection. G-E-T’s Rachel Amoth also qualified in the high jump (fourth, 5-2) and the triple jump (35-7).
Arcadia’s Kaden Lisowski won the 800 (1:58.08), and Charlie Halvorsen the girls high jump (5-4).
Division 3 at Bangor
BANGOR — Aquinas’ three sectional qualifiers in the boys 100 made good, taking the top three spots. Lukas Beck won (10.78) with Evan Weber (10.91) and Bryant Meyer (11.21) close behind, and all will race again at UW-L next week. Beck (21.92) also won the 200.
Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi won the mile (4:31.51), but he was pushed by Cashton’s Jarrett Carpenter (second, 4:33.18) and Blair-Taylor’s Preston Guttenberg (third, 4:33.39). All three qualified for state. Carpenter also advanced after taking third (2:03.26) in the 800.
Aquinas senior Bryce Lee was second (49-4¾) in the shot and third (138-0) in the discus, advancing in both events.
Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski will be busy at the state meet after qualifying in the 100 (second, 12.49), 200 (second, 25.92), long jump (second, 17-4¼) and as part of Aquinas’ winning 800 relay (1:45.35).
Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt swept the 100 (15.5) and 300 (47.33) hurdles races to clinch state spots in those races.