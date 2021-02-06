WIAA sectional wrestling: Holmen qualifies for Division 1 team state; Vetsch wins sectional title

WAUSAU, Wis. — The Holmen High School wrestling team on Saturday did what it had to in order to become a WIAA Division 1 team state qualifier yet again.

The Vikings didn't load up brackets for next weekend's individual state tournament in Kaukauna, Wis., but they assured that everyone will get to wrestle again as part of their fifth straight team state tournament on Feb. 20.

Second-ranked Holmen scored 106 points at the Wausau East Sectional and held off Shawano for second place and a berth in the team state bracket. Marshfield (111) won the team title, and Shawano (104) just missed out on its first team state tournament. D.C. Everest (100) was fourth.

Senior Carter Vetsch (15-1) led Holmen's sectional effort with a championship at 170 pounds. Vetsch, who is ranked fifth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, won by major decision and pin to set up a rematch of the regional championship bout with Logan/Central's Dylan Ellefson.

Vetsch pinned Ellefson (8-4) in 1 minutes, 33 seconds to win the title. Ellefson ended up third after losing the second-place match and missed out on qualifying for individual state.