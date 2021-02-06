WIAA sectional wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas sends four to Division 3 individual state

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team advanced four to the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament next weekend after a day of big performances at the Mineral Point Sectional on Saturday.

The Blugolds also finished third in the team standings with a score of 120½, which trailed only champion Mineral Point (153½) and runner-up Iowa-Grant/Highland (138½). Mineral Point advances to the team state tournament in Wausau, Wis., on Feb. 20.

But the Blugolds have a nice group of qualifiers for the individual state meet in Wausau next Saturday. The top two sectional finishers at each earned individual state spots.

Junior Joe Penchi and freshman David Malin won championships for the Blugolds at 145 and 160 pounds, respectively. Freshman Jake Fitzpatrick and sophomore Tate Flege placed second at 106 and 126.

Penchi (12-0), ranked fourth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, won the sectional with three pins. He took care of Pittsville’s Camron Dammann (10-1) by pin in 3 minutes, 31 seconds to win the championship. Malin (15-1), ranked 10th, had two pins and a major decision. He majored Mineral Point junior Bo Hanson (10-1) by a 16-3 score for the title.

Fitzpatrick advances with a 14-2 record, and Flege is 13-3.