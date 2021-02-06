WIAA sectional wrestling: Prairie du Chien wins Division 2 championship, sends 7 to individual state

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team is going back to the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament after coming through in all aspects at the Richland Center Sectional on Saturday.
The Blackhawks, ranked sixth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, racked up 166½ points to hold off fifth-ranked Evansville (136) and win a sectional championship for the second year in a row.
Prairie du Chien used seven individual state qualifiers to score those points, and four of those seven won their brackets for momentum heading to the state tournament at Adams-Friendship next Saturday. The Blackhawks will compete in the team tournament on Feb. 20, also at Adams-Friendship.
The Blackhawks were led by championship performances from Rhett Koenig (16-1, 113), Ryder Koenig (16-1, 120), Maddox Cejka (13-3, 132), and Bradyn Saint (15-0, 170). Mason Baumgartner (14-4, 106), Luke Kramer (14-5, 145), Matt Rogge (15-2, 152) all placed second for Prairie du Chien.
Senior Cale Anderson (20-0) is the lone state qualifier for Viroqua after winning the championship at 152. Anderson recorded two technical falls before beating Rogge 12-4 in the title bout.
Prairie du Chien lost to Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T in last year's state semifinals. Sectional champs will be seeded for semifinal matchups again this year.
Rhett Koenig, who won last year's 106-pound state title, continued another strong season as a sophomore with two pins and a decision. Top-ranked Koenig beat fourth-ranked Parker Heintz (5-1) of Lodi 5-2 in the finals.
Ryder Koenig, ranked 11th at his weight, beat ninth-ranked Mason Mau (13-1) of Belleville 3-2 in the semifinal round and followed it up with a 5-2 victory over 10th-ranked Camden Staver (7-6) of Evansville in the title bout.
Cejka had his toughest match in the quarterfinals, but he advanced to a 3-2 win. He beat Lakeside Lutheran's Riley Schmidt (12-5) by a 6-2 score in the semifinals, then pinned Viroqua's Ethan Dobbs (17-5) in 3 minutes, 53 seconds for his championship.
Saint kept his unbeaten season going with three one-sided victories. After opening with a technical fall, third-ranked Saint pinned Dalton Hoehn (10-3) of Mauston in 1:44. He then took care of Beloit Turner's Cal Ries (11-2) with a 10-2 major decision in the final.
Neillsville Sectional
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T was the top local team and placed fourth with a score of 80.
The Mustangs also had a three-year run of qualifying for the team state tournament ended by Amery, which posted a score of 167 and finished comfortably ahead of second-place Baldwin-Woodville (124).
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T will be represented at the individual state meet by junior Tanner Andersen (19-0), who won the 126-pound championship. Andersen, ranked second in the state, opened with a pin and followed it up with a 6-2 victory over Breckin Burzynski (12-6) of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee. He beat 10th-ranked Austin Defoe (13-1) by a 9-7 score to win the bracket.
Senior teammate Trevor Daffinson (18-2) advanced to the championship match at 285 but was beaten twice and ended up finishing third.
West Salem/Bangor had eight qualifiers, but none of them advanced. The Catbirds were led by third-place finishes by Bradyn Glasspoole (16-2, 113) and Evan Wolfe (17-1, 132), Brett Plomedahl (16-2, 106) was fourth.
Black River Falls junior Jackson McCormick (15-3) also just missed out on the tournament after placing third at 138.