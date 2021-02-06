WIAA sectional wrestling: Prairie du Chien wins Division 2 championship, sends 7 to individual state

Rhett Koenig, who won last year's 106-pound state title, continued another strong season as a sophomore with two pins and a decision. Top-ranked Koenig beat fourth-ranked Parker Heintz (5-1) of Lodi 5-2 in the finals.

Ryder Koenig, ranked 11th at his weight, beat ninth-ranked Mason Mau (13-1) of Belleville 3-2 in the semifinal round and followed it up with a 5-2 victory over 10th-ranked Camden Staver (7-6) of Evansville in the title bout.

Cejka had his toughest match in the quarterfinals, but he advanced to a 3-2 win. He beat Lakeside Lutheran's Riley Schmidt (12-5) by a 6-2 score in the semifinals, then pinned Viroqua's Ethan Dobbs (17-5) in 3 minutes, 53 seconds for his championship.

Saint kept his unbeaten season going with three one-sided victories. After opening with a technical fall, third-ranked Saint pinned Dalton Hoehn (10-3) of Mauston in 1:44. He then took care of Beloit Turner's Cal Ries (11-2) with a 10-2 major decision in the final.

Neillsville Sectional

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T was the top local team and placed fourth with a score of 80.