WIAA softball: Blair-Taylor comes back to beat Horicon and earns fourth straight state appearance

BLAIR — Leah Kidd rounded third base and sprinted home, where Blair-Taylor High School softball coach Greg Bratina was crouched down in a squat with both of his fists clenched.
Kidd, who was pinch-running for senior catcher Alivia Boe, slid feet first under the tag but paused for a moment after she stood up and awaited the call from the umpire.
"The world went blank for a second," said Kidd, a junior. "Honestly, I was like, 'Oh my God, did we win? Was that it?' It was surreal."
Kidd's run was it, and it set off a celebration that included Bratina lifting Kidd off the ground with a bear hug.
"I knew she was under it. I was just hoping the umpire saw the same thing I did," Bratina said. "That's what that was, just a release of all of my emotions right there."
Kidd scored on a walk-off single by sophomore first baseman Callie Wagner in the bottom of the seventh inning, which completed the Wildcats' 6-5 comeback win over Horicon in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final on Wednesday.
Blair-Taylor trailed 5-0 after three innings but rallied with two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh to earn their fourth straight state appearance; the Wildcats were sectional champions in Division 5 from 2017-19, and the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It means everything after the heartbreak of that senior group that I had, not getting to play that final year, and then bringing in basically nine new starters," said Bratina, whose team improved to 28-0. "Just unbelievable how this group came together."
"(It means) that the dedication is there in Blair-Taylor," said Wagner, who has also hit two walk-off home runs this season, "and hopefully in the future years, it will be there, too."
Trailing 5-4, sophomore center fielder Lindsay Steien led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple down the left field line. After junior shortstop Chloe Wagner popped out to the catcher, sophomore pitcher Abby Thompson laid down a bunt.
Thompson was out at first, but Steien raced home after the throw and slid headfirst around the tag to tie the game.
"I thought we had it on that bunt. We had the play set up, we had run it all year long, said 'That's the one that's going to win it for us,'" said Horicon coach Roger Schliewe, whose team had won two straight state titles. "... If (catcher Ashley Heine) gets the ball on (the other) side (of the plate), she's out. It was inches. Inches."
Boe then doubled on a 1-1 count, and Kidd came in to pinch run as Callie Wagner stepped to the plate.
"Just breathe and just focus on the ball," Wagner told herself.
Wagner delivered with a single up the middle, and the throw to the plate wasn't in time.
"She's a huge hitter," Steien said of Wagner. "When we get on base, she hits us in all the time. ... Just so excited when she hit that. We were just waiting to see if she was safe or out at home."
While the Wildcats' two-run seventh provided the final blow, their comeback started in the fourth inning.
Facing a 5-0 deficit after Horicon senior center fielder Alyssa Jacobsen led off the game with a solo home run to left field and the Marshladies (19-7) added four in the third thanks to three Blair-Taylor errors, Wagner got on base to start the bottom of the fourth.
Wagner sent a drive to right-center field, but it bounced off junior right fielder Emma Miller's glove, and Wagner ended up on third. Senior third baseman McKenna Boe doubled down the left field line to score Wagner, and senior right fielder Emma Johnson followed with a single through the left side.
Johnson was then caught stealing second, but that allowed Boe to score and bring the Wildcats within 5-2.
Blair-Taylor threatened early in the fifth inning as Steien reached second after a single and an error, but Chloe Wagner flew out to center and Thompson popped up to the pitcher. The inning was kept alive when Alivia Boe was hit by a pitch, and Callie Wagner hit a sharp ground ball up the middle, which freshman second baseman Ella Vorlob didn't field cleaning. That allowed Steien and Kidd, who was pinch-running again, to score.
"It's just exciting when we see that it's working," Steien said of the comeback effort. "In the beginning, we weren't really getting the bat on the ball that well. But then once we started (to), it started just clicking for us."
Thompson, who pitched all seven innings for the Wildcats, worked out of a one-out jam in the sixth and struck out two in the seventh to keep the score at 5-4 before Blair-Taylor completed the comeback in the seventh.
The Wildcats now turn their attention to the state tournament, which will be held on Tuesday at UW-Green Bay.
"Win state," Wagner said of the team's goals. "Hopefully."
