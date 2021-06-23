WIAA softball: Blair-Taylor comes back to beat Horicon and earns fourth straight state appearance

"It means everything after the heartbreak of that senior group that I had, not getting to play that final year, and then bringing in basically nine new starters," said Bratina, whose team improved to 28-0. "Just unbelievable how this group came together."

"(It means) that the dedication is there in Blair-Taylor," said Wagner, who has also hit two walk-off home runs this season, "and hopefully in the future years, it will be there, too."

Trailing 5-4, sophomore center fielder Lindsay Steien led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple down the left field line. After junior shortstop Chloe Wagner popped out to the catcher, sophomore pitcher Abby Thompson laid down a bunt.

Thompson was out at first, but Steien raced home after the throw and slid headfirst around the tag to tie the game.

"I thought we had it on that bunt. We had the play set up, we had run it all year long, said 'That's the one that's going to win it for us,'" said Horicon coach Roger Schliewe, whose team had won two straight state titles. "... If (catcher Ashley Heine) gets the ball on (the other) side (of the plate), she's out. It was inches. Inches."

Boe then doubled on a 1-1 count, and Kidd came in to pinch run as Callie Wagner stepped to the plate.