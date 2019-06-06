MADISON — The Blair-Taylor high School softball team went one direction.
Straight ahead.
The Wildcats used aggressive baserunning, led by leadoff batter Ari Charles, on the way to a decisive 8-3 victory over Gilman in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal at Goodman Diamond on Thursday night.
Blair-Taylor advances to face Belmont on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. for a state championship.
The Wildcats stole 11 bases and Charles had five of the thefts, both state records for a single game in any division at the state tournament.
“Last year when we came here and we lost to Oakfield (in a semifinal), I felt that we didn’t push the issue, and (we) tried to play a little bit of our small ball and just press the issue,” Blair-Taylor coach Greg Bratina said. “So this year we made that our emphasis ... we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to get after it, and as you can see we didn’t pull no punches tonight.”
Charles reached base on all four of her plate appearances and scored four runs, punctuating that performance by scoring from second base on a ground ball back to the pitcher.
“Man, to have the speed,” Bratina said of Charles. “I don’t know what to say sometimes. We’re getting to the point now where people know it’s going to happen, and she can still do it.”
Pitcher Lauren Steien struck out six while allowing two earned runs in a complete game for the Wildcats.
Blair-Taylor took the lead for good in the top of the third inning with four runs, scoring in a variety of ways to take a 5-2 lead it would not relinquish on the way to a second state championship game in three years. The Wildcats stole six bases in the third.
Blair-Taylor finished runner-up to Chippewa Falls McDonell two seasons ago in a game in which the Wildcats made eight errors. After falling in the state semifinals to Oakfield last season, the Wildcats will get another chance to bring home the program’s first state title.
“A lot of the things the girls have been saying is let's go back and finish what we started two years ago, which has been their focus,” Bratina said. “They’ve been wanting to get back to this game and finish what we didn’t do that year.”