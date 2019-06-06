Blair-Taylor High School softball coach Greg Bratina has a hard time deciding which players have played the most important roles in the team’s undefeated season.
That isn’t a bad thing, though, considering the way the Wildcats have qualified for a third consecutive WIAA Division 5 state tournament.
Blair-Taylor (27-0) had young talent all over the field when they advanced to the state championship game two years ago, and it has turned into experienced talent during what is already an amazing run of success.
Adding the program’s first state championship and completing an unbeaten season are the goals now as the top-seeded Wildcats head to Madison’s Goodman Diamond to play fourth-seeded Gilman (21-4) in a semifinal expected to start around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Blair-Taylor still suits up seven players who participated in the last two state tournaments, but the team has changed a bit while continuing to win games.
“Last year, we had such a strong team, and we knew that there would be holes to fill,” Greg Bratina said. “The way that these girls stepped in, there was no drop off. I thought we would have a rough beginning of the season but to go undefeated from the get-go and play as well as they did … they surprised me.”
Part of the surprise stems off of the fact that the Wildcats have shined both offensively and defensively.
Blair-Taylor averages one error per game — 28 in 27 games — and has set season records for wins (27), batting average (.436), hits (325) and runs (315). The Wildcats average 11.7 runs per game.
Pitching, which has been in good hands since Lauren Steien showed up as a freshman, has also been a strength. The junior has six shutouts — one of them a no-hitter — and a 0.98 ERA with 127 strikeouts and 18 walks allowed over 136 innings in the circle.
“What’s working for me is what’s working for everybody else,” said Steien, who has pitched in the last two state appearances and bats .407 with 27 RBI this season. “We’ve had some things to work out this year because of graduating seniors last year, but everyone has come together, especially toward the end of the season, and we’ve really been pushing through.”
Steien also played most of the season with a fractured thumb, which she said is now healed.
“(It) feels fine,” she said, “and can throw any pitch that I want.”
Believe it or not, Stein’s .407 batting average isn’t one of the top batting averages on the team. Third baseman Cierra Curran leads the pack at .532 to go with five home runs and 42 RBI, and center fielder Ari Charles follows at .488 and 49 stolen bases.
Shortstop Danyelle Waldera has been one of the newer pieces to to the lineup but only because she switched positions. Waldera, a senior, shifted from right field to shortstop and is batting .494 batting average, 36 RBI. Second baseman Marlee Nehring has also put up impressive stats with a .457 batting average and 16 stolen bases.
The experienced team has been in pressure situations in each of the last two seasons, and Bratina hopes it can continue to perform the way it has through 27 games on a much bigger stage.
“I just want the girls to show up and play like that have been all year long,” he said. “There shouldn’t be a big culture shock because most of the starters have played on that field before.
“I just keep reminding the girls that if they play as well as they’ve been playing, they’ll be just fine.”