WIAA softball roundup: Westby stunned by Arcadia in Division 3 regional semifinal

WESTBY — Jayda Berg was stellar on the mound, but the second-seeded Westby High School softball team was stunned by seventh-seeded Arcadia 1-0 on Monday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.

Berg pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits while striking out 14 and walking only one.

But the Raiders (8-9) were able to score the game’s lone run, which was unearned, off a hit by freshman Brynn Aspen in the top of the seventh.

Junior Courtney Bjorge scattered seven Norsemen (17-2) hits and kept the Coulee Conference champions off the board while striking out six and walking three.

Westby beat Arcadia twice during the regular season: 1-0 on May 11 and 7-3 on June 1.

The Raiders advance to play at third-seeded Neillsville for a regional title on Wednesday.

Greenwood/Loyal 4, G-E-T 3

GALESVILLE — Despite facing a 3-0 deficit after committing three errors, the fourth-seeded Red Hawks rallied to tie the game in the sixth.

But G-E-T allowed a run in the top of the seventh and had its season ended at 13-7.