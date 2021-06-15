WIAA softball roundup: Westby stunned by Arcadia in Division 3 regional semifinal

WESTBY — Jayda Berg was stellar on the mound, but the second-seeded Westby High School softball team was stunned by seventh-seeded Arcadia 1-0 on Monday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Berg pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits while striking out 14 and walking only one.
But the Raiders (8-9) were able to score the game’s lone run, which was unearned, off a hit by freshman Brynn Aspen in the top of the seventh.
Junior Courtney Bjorge scattered seven Norsemen (17-2) hits and kept the Coulee Conference champions off the board while striking out six and walking three.
Westby beat Arcadia twice during the regular season: 1-0 on May 11 and 7-3 on June 1.
The Raiders advance to play at third-seeded Neillsville for a regional title on Wednesday.
Greenwood/Loyal 4, G-E-T 3
GALESVILLE — Despite facing a 3-0 deficit after committing three errors, the fourth-seeded Red Hawks rallied to tie the game in the sixth.
But G-E-T allowed a run in the top of the seventh and had its season ended at 13-7.
Maggie Bistodeau drove in two runs with a single in the bottom of the fifth, and Melissa Flynn, who was 3 for 3, had an RBI single in the sixth.
Prairie du Chien 5, Platteville 3
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The fourth-seeded Blackhawks (13-9) will play at top-seeded River Valley on Wednesday.
Dodgeville 10, Viroqua 0 (5)
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Blackhawks finish the season at 6-15.
Division 1 regional semifinals
Holmen 3, Onalaska 0
HOLMEN — Jayda Staige pitched a complete-game shutout for the third-seeded Vikings, who improved to 18-7 and will play at second-seeded Baraboo on Wednesday.
Staige allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none.
Kassie Mueller and Marci Jacobson were 1 for 3 with one RBI for Holmen, while Sydney Jahr 1 for 2.
Ava Smith allowed four hits and walked one in six innings for the sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (8-16), while Emmy Olson was 2 for 3.
DeForest 2, Central 1
DEFOREST — The fifth-seeded RiverHawks (9-9) tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth but allowed a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Avery Rox drove in Central’s only run, while Emily Larson allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits in six innings.
Division 2 regional semifinals
Altoona 4, Logan 3
ALTOONA — The sixth-seeded Rangers finish the season with a record of 5-14.
Baldwin-Woodville 15, West Salem 0
BALDWIN, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Panthers finish the season with a record of 5-15.
Ellsworth 5, Black River Falls 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The fourth-seeded Tigers finish the season at 9-9.
Division 4 regional semifinals
Onalaska Luther 9, Wild Rose 8
ONALASKA — Adelayde Hagedorn drove in Hannah Matzke for the final run of a five-run seventh inning to give the third-seeded Knights (10-9) the win.
Luther, which committed six errors and trailed 6-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, will play at second-seeded Waterloo on Wednesday.
The Knights scored one in the fourth and three in the fifth before their rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Sarah Yonkovich had two RBI, while Megan Yonkovich, Hannah Larson and Aubrey Palubicki each drove in a run along with Hagedorn.
Blair-Taylor 5, Durand 0
BLAIR — Abby Thompson threw a three-hitter while striking out 13 to send the top-seeded Wildcats (25-0) to Wednesday night’s regional championship against fifth-seeded Auburndale.
Lindsay Steien hit a home run and had two RBI, while McKenna Boe also drove in two runs for Blair-Taylor, which grabbed a lead with one run in the bottom of the first and added four in the third.
Cashton 14, Melrose-Mindoro 13
CASHTON — The fourth-seeded Eagles (8-8) will play at top-seeded Horicon on Wednesday.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs finish the season with a record of 6-13.
Horicon 10, Brookwood 0 (5)
HORICON, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Falcons finish the season with a record of 5-14.
Division 5 regional semifinals
De Soto 10, New Lisbon 5
STODDARD — The top-seeded Pirates (15-3) led 6-3 after two innings and pushed that advantage to 10-4 after five.
Val Osthoff hit a home run and had three RBI, while Jordan Young drove in three runs and Gracyn Beck two.
Young also earned the win; she allowed five runs — three earned — on three hits while striking out 13 and walking nine in seven innings.
De Soto will host fifth-seeded Royall on Wednesday.