Aquinas High School senior Megan Scheidt knew she was running the second she drew the one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Blugolds were tied with Prairie du Chien and needed a couple of big plays to advance to a WIAA Division 3 regional final instead of having a team full of seniors walk away from the softball field at Pammel Creek Park with their careers over.
So Scheidt stole second base, then third. After the Blackhawks opted to walk the next two batters — Kayla Bahr and Alaina Bagniefski —to load the bases, Scheidt raced home when Sydney Schamberger sent a ground ball to third base to give Aquinas an exciting 6-5 semifinal victory on Wednesday.
“(Coach Ryan Gilles) had me steal on the first pitch for both of them,” said Scheidt, who was 0-for-3 before drawing the walk. “I knew I was going to second. I didn’t know I was going to third, but I got the sign. I don’t really go outside the base for a wrap-around slide very much, but I got there.”
Schamberger sent one pitch foul of left field before pounding the next one toward Macey Banasik, who couldn’t field it cleanly. But a perfect scoop and throw probably wouldn’t have gotten Scheidt at the plate anyway.
“I asked Sydney for a sac fly, but she put it on the ground hard for us,” Gilles said. “That worked just as well with Megan’s speed going home.”
The second-seeded Blugolds (14-8) host sixth-seeded Platteville (13-6) at 5 p.m. Thursday for the right to advance to a sectional semifinal next week after beating the Blackhawks (12-12) by one run for the second time in 11 days.
Scheidt’s impact continued a big week for the soon-to-be graduate. She also helped the Blugolds advance to Division 3 sectional competition in three relays at a regional track and field meet hosted by Onalaska Luther on Monday.
Scheidt has balanced both sports this spring and would love the chance to finish her time as a Blugold by competing in a pair of state competitions. She will miss Thursday’s track sectional to play in the softball game and will join any qualifying relay for the state meet at UW-La Crosse on May 31-June 1.
“I think I like running the bases a little better, but I like both for a lot of different reasons,” said the center fielder, who runs with the Aquinas 400-, 800-, and 1,600-meter relays. “Running the bases, you have to be concerned with a lot of things like what’s going on with the pitcher and what’s going on with the batter or fielder.
“Running on the track is consistent, and you know what you need to do.”
Scheidt has practiced her sprinting before school and softball after school this spring. If she can get to a track meet after a softball game is finished, she will.
“It’s taken a lot to balance them,” she said, “but it’s a lot of fun.”
So was Wednesday’s victory for anyone with Aquinas on her uniform.
The Blugolds gave up the tying run in the top of the seventh before pitcher Annie Balduzzi recorded a huge strikeout of Banasik for the final out of the inning. Banasik earlier gave Prairie du Chien a 4-3 lead with a three-run homer in the top of the fourth.
That answered a three-run homer by Aquinas senior Ava Curti in the bottom of the second. Curti also had a double during a 2-for-3 performance
Senior shortstop Gracie Malin was 2-for-4 with two of the Blugolds’ six stolen bases. Bahr doubled and matched Malin and Scheidt with two stolen bases.
“We have more than 75 stolen bases this year, so we like to run when we can,” Gilles said. “Megan was in the 20s (for stolen bases) last year, and I think she is in the teens this year.
“We can run with a lot of people, and Megan showed what she can do today.”