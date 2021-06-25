WIAA state baseball: Onalaska knocked out of D1 quarterfinals by Sun Prairie

FOND DU LAC — Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton knows that if something isn’t broken, you don’t mess with it.
Just four days after Hamilton gave the ball to pitcher Jackson Hunley to start both of Sun Prairie’s blowout sectional victories over Oconomowoc and Janesville Craig, the lanky right-hander got the start once again for the Cardinals in their Division 1 state quarterfinal game against Onalaska.
And throwing on short rest didn’t seem to bother Hunley one bit, as he pitched a complete game, three-hitter, leading the Cardinals to a 6-1 victory over the Hilltoppers at Herr-Baker Field on Friday.
Hunley was able to start both of Monday’s sectional games after the Cardinals jumped out to big early leads in both games, allowing him to make an early exit. Hunley wasn’t sure his arm would be ready in time to pitch on Friday.
“This week my arm hasn’t come back quite as well as it usually does,” Hunley said, “but (Thursday) night I went and saw the trainer, and (Friday) morning I came back feeling good, and it obviously showed out there.”
Hunley struck out six and walked just two. After giving up Onalaska’s lone run in the top of the third inning, Hunley retired 12 of the next 15 batters he faced to finish the game.
“He threw strikes. You got to get ahead of the hitters, and he didn’t put a lot of pressure on himself,” Hamilton said of Hunley. “And he kept the ball low, so there wasn’t a lot of loud contact. Those things were the key for him today, and he did an awesome job with it.”
With the victory, Sun Prairie advances to a state semifinal game against Menomonee Falls on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, where they will be two wins away from earning the program’s ninth state championship.
The Cardinals struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Liam Moreno connected for a two-out, RBI single to center, scoring Josh Caron, who had reached on a fielder’s choice before stealing second base.
The Hilltoppers (17-10) evened the score in the top of the third. After Michael Saverin reached on a one-out walk, he moved into scoring position with a stolen base. Sun Prairie nearly got out of the jam when left fielder Sam Ostrenga made a phenomenal diving catch on a line drive off the bat of Mason Manglitz for the second out, but Griffin Schultz followed with a base hit to center to bring home Saverin to make it 1-1.
Sun Prairie didn’t wait long to respond, scoring five runs in the bottom half of the third. Singles by Caron and Moreno to open the inning chased Onalaska starting pitcher Bryce Hoeft from the mound, and reliever Ben Faas was greeted by an RBI single to left by Hunley to make it 2-1.
An RBI double down the left-field line by Durlin Radlund was the fourth straight hit in the inning for Sun Prairie, making it 3-1. Then with one out and a runner on third, Carter Wambach put down a safety squeeze bunt that brought home another run to make it 4-1.
Onalaska had a chance to get out of the inning, but a throwing error with two outs allowed another run to score and the inning to continue. That brought up leadoff hitter Carson Shepard, who drove in the fifth run of the inning with a single to center.
Hamilton gave credit to his team for responding to Onalaska’s run in the third.
“What we told our kids all year long, ‘if we just hang with the plan, don’t panic and just continue to get solid at bats, we’ll eventually get through,’ and we did,” Hamilton said. “And they had to change some pitchers around and we had some big hits. We capitalized on an error and got a couple runs there that gave us a little more breathing room.”
With Sun Prairie now leading by five, Hunley went to work. He gave up just one hit and had only one runner get into scoring position the rest of the way when Schultz doubled with one out in the sixth, only to be stranded at third when Hunley fanned Hoeft for the final out of the inning.