WIAA state baseball: Onalaska knocked out of D1 quarterfinals by Sun Prairie

FOND DU LAC — Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton knows that if something isn’t broken, you don’t mess with it.

Just four days after Hamilton gave the ball to pitcher Jackson Hunley to start both of Sun Prairie’s blowout sectional victories over Oconomowoc and Janesville Craig, the lanky right-hander got the start once again for the Cardinals in their Division 1 state quarterfinal game against Onalaska.

And throwing on short rest didn’t seem to bother Hunley one bit, as he pitched a complete game, three-hitter, leading the Cardinals to a 6-1 victory over the Hilltoppers at Herr-Baker Field on Friday.

Hunley was able to start both of Monday’s sectional games after the Cardinals jumped out to big early leads in both games, allowing him to make an early exit. Hunley wasn’t sure his arm would be ready in time to pitch on Friday.

“This week my arm hasn’t come back quite as well as it usually does,” Hunley said, “but (Thursday) night I went and saw the trainer, and (Friday) morning I came back feeling good, and it obviously showed out there.”

Hunley struck out six and walked just two. After giving up Onalaska’s lone run in the top of the third inning, Hunley retired 12 of the next 15 batters he faced to finish the game.