Opponents were determined on Sunday for the Central and Bangor high school boys basketball teams at this week's WIAA state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The Red Raiders (24-2), despite spending the season ranked second in Division 2, is seeded third and will meet fifth-ranked Milwaukee Washington (21-5) in the second semifinal on Friday afternoon.
Both teams have rosters that contain players with Division I scholarship offers and appeared headed for a semifinal showdown after top-ranked Nicolet beat Kaukauna, and Elkhorn knocked off Mount Horeb in sectional finals on Saturday.
Junior Johnny Davis, who averages 22.8 points per game, scored 25 points in Central's 81-55 victory over Merrill on Saturday. That win gave the Red Raiders a fourth straight sectional championship.
Nicolet (25-1) received the top seed and faces fourth-seeded Elkhorn (23-3) in the first semifinal at 1:35 p.m. The Purgolders and Red Raiders square off after the completion of that game.
The Division 2 championship game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Washington knocked Central out of last year's state tournament with a 70-58 victory before falling to Kaukauna in the championship game.
Bangor (25-1), last year's Division 5 state champion and the state's second-ranked team, also received a No. 3 seeded after it beat Southwestern 70-60 at Logan in Saturday's sectional final. Junior Grant Manke had 23 points and 17 rebounds to help the Cardinals win their second straight sectional title.
The Cardinals will meet Marshfield Columbus Catholic (25-2) in the second game of Friday morning's session. Columbus ended the regular season ranked sixth by The Associated Press.
Sheboygan Lutheran (25-2) was given the top seed and plays fourth-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell (18-9) at 9:05 a.m. Bangor and Columbus play after that game to set up the championship game.
The Division 5 championship game will be played at 11:05 a.m. Saturday.