WIAA state boys basketball: Bangor overcame turnovers to advance to championship game

MADISON — The Bangor High School boys basketball team had to have a conversation about turnovers during halftime of its WIAA Division 5 semifinal against Hurley on Friday.

The Cardinals knew that getting the NorthStars involved in an up-tempo game provided them with the best chance to win and qualify for Saturday’s championship game, so they pushed the ball.

But with a combination of maybe trying to move too quickly and Hurley’s ability to get their hands in passing lanes, too many possessions ended without a shot.

Bangor’s ability to correct that in the second half played a big role in a 62-54 victory at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The Cardinals (25-4) turned the ball over 11 times in the first half and just four in the second as they qualified for a title game against top-seeded Randolph (27-2) on Saturday morning. That championship game tips off at 11:05 a.m.

“The biggest thing was, in the half-court offense at times, we were trying to press too much,” Bangor coach Jacob Pederson said. “We weren’t using jump-stops and getting our feet beneath us. It’s hard to use a fake when you are trying to make passes on the move.”

The NorthStars (24-5) didn’t take full advantage, but those 11 first-half turnovers were followed by 10 points. That was enough of a boost to keep Hurley within striking distance throughout the half.

The NorthStars scored twice after Bangor turnovers in the second half, but limiting turnovers kept the Cardinals in a better flow even if shots didn’t drop.

“When we get set and we’re back, we’re tough to score on,” Hurley coach Mike Swartz said. “We showed that in the sectional final against Athens. Our guys competed hard, and it helps to have some nice size with (6-foot-3) Tony (Cummings) and (6-5) Braxton (Sbraggia) anchoring the defense a little bit.

“We wanted to get in front of (Dustin McDonald) and make him take contested jumpers in the lane over some of our size.”

Active hands while doing that led to Bangor passes through the lane getting knocked down and controlled or intercepted. Bangor’s Tanner Jones even scored when Hurley’s Dominic Croci tipped a pass right to him to give the Cardinals a 56-54 lead with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.

QUICK FOUL TROUBLE: Bangor junior Tanner Jones picked up his second foul with 12:31 left in the first half, and senior Dustin McDonald followed with his second about 45 seconds later.

McDonald returned to the game with 8:38 on the clock and Jones with 8:00 remaining, and the Cardinals maintained a seven-point lead with both of them on the bench.

Gunner Ellenburg scored twice during that stretch, and senior Dawson Daines hit a jumper in the lane for a 21-142 lead before Eli Talsma hit two free throws upon McDonald's return to the floor.

Daines also assisted on a McDonald basket between the two fouls.

"The importance of what those guys are to our team and what they bring both of the offensive and defensive end (is clear)," Pederson said. "... It is what it was, but trying to adjust to not having those two on the court isn't easy.

"Dawson Daines stepped up big to keep us going and gave us some good minutes there."

RANDOLPH UP NEXT: The Cardinals don’t have an easy path to winning their second second state championship with the Rockets as their next obstacle.

Randolph was led by a record-breaking performance from 6-4 senior Sam Grieger in a 61-28 semifinal victory over Gibraltar on Friday morning.

Grieger broke a Sam Decker record by scoring 41 points. Travis Alvin, a 6-6 senior, added 13 points for the Rockets in a game they led 34-10 after one half.

“It seemed like a two-man scoring machine from what I was able to pick up on today,” Pederson said. “(Grieger) looked like quite the shooter and was poised and under control. (Alvin) used his body really well, especially when you consider he was going up against guys who were 6-7 and 7 feet.

“I can only imagine how difficult he can make life for us.”

The Cardinals will have to avoid a repeat of their 11-turnover half against Hurley and take better care of the ball against Randolph. That will have to be balanced by another goal of trying to push tempo as much as it can while playing 24 hours after the semifinal win.

The Cardinals planned on spending part of Friday afternoon watching Division 2 games at the Kohl Center, and Pederson said the team had no access to a gymnasium floor before tipping off with the Rockets. A conference room with visual presentation and a few basketballs would have to do.

