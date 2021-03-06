WIAA state boys basketball commentary: Ending doesn't ruin special season for Hilltoppers

Pewaukee (26-3) put together a great plan and shot the lights out early to take control.

They defended hard and put Onalaska in tough spots with the ball. They didn’t make mistakes.

If you watched how Lake Mills knocked off Aquinas in the Division 4 girls championship game last week, you’ll understand how it happened. The Pirates may not have executed quite as well as the L-Cats, but the performance was darn close.

That’s how you become the first to beat an undefeated team.

Desmond likened the Pirates’ start to a punch in the face. Pewaukee made 10 of its first 15 shots and 6 of its first 8 behind the 3-point line. No defense can anticipate that kind of long-range success, and there are times — this one included — where not much could have been done to stop it.

“You’re always going to second guess,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said, “but I thought our preparation was pretty good.”

The Pirates led from start to finish — the Hilltoppers tied the score at 5, but that was it — and scored 17 of 23 points during one stretch to push their lead to 27-14 midway through the first half. Pewaukee made nine 3s in the game, a couple of them over the outstretched arm of 6-foot-10 Gavin McGrath as he defended on the perimeter.