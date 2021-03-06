WIAA state boys basketball: Evan Gamoke helps lift Onalaska over Appleton Xavier in D2 semifinal

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team quickly swung the ball around the perimeter, from Sam Kick in the right corner, to Gavin McGrath, to Victor Desmond, to Michael Skemp and finally to Evan Gamoke in the left corner.
Gamoke buried his 3-point attempt and hit another one from the same spot on the Hilltoppers' next possession, breaking a tie game with about seven minutes left in Saturday morning's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.
Then, a few minutes later, the senior guard connected again from the left corner, giving top-seeded Onalaska the cushion it needed to grind out a 66-57 win over fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier at the La Crosse Center.
The victory advances the Hilltoppers to their first state title game since 2012, when they brought home the championship. Onalaska will play the winner of second-seeded Pewaukee and third-seeded Lake Mills on Saturday night.
Gamoke made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while McGrath led the Hilltoppers with 18 points. Desmond added 17 points and nine rebounds.
Onalaska grabbed the lead early in the first half with a 10-0 spurt, sparked by a Gamoke 3-pointer from the right corner and capped by a pair of free throws from Isaac Skemp.
But Xavier was aggressive in the passing lanes and with its ball pressure, which caused the Hilltoppers' offense to go nearly six minutes without scoring and forced 10 turnovers in the first half.
The Hawks, meanwhile, found success against Onalaska's 2-3 zone.
Charlie Pfefferle made a floater in the lane and Ray Zuleger hit a 3 from near the top of the key to tie the game at 13 with 7:57 left in the first half.
The Hilltoppers seemed to snap out of their funk after Desmond knocked down a 3 from the right wing, which sparked a 13-3 run that put Onalaska up 26-16 with 4:01 left before the break.
But Xavier made the most of the Hilltoppers' turnovers and stormed back. A steal and layup from Pfefferle tied the game at 29 at the half. The Hawks had 17 points off turnovers in the first half.
Onalaska's offensive struggles continued early in the second half, and the teams traded the three times before Pfefferle tied the game at 41 with 7:57 to play with a three-point play in transition.
But Gamoke responded with those two 3s to put the Hilltoppers in front for good.