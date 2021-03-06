WIAA state boys basketball: Evan Gamoke helps lift Onalaska over Appleton Xavier in D2 semifinal

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team quickly swung the ball around the perimeter, from Sam Kick in the right corner, to Gavin McGrath, to Victor Desmond, to Michael Skemp and finally to Evan Gamoke in the left corner.

Gamoke buried his 3-point attempt and hit another one from the same spot on the Hilltoppers' next possession, breaking a tie game with about seven minutes left in Saturday morning's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.

Then, a few minutes later, the senior guard connected again from the left corner, giving top-seeded Onalaska the cushion it needed to grind out a 66-57 win over fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier at the La Crosse Center.

The victory advances the Hilltoppers to their first state title game since 2012, when they brought home the championship. Onalaska will play the winner of second-seeded Pewaukee and third-seeded Lake Mills on Saturday night.

Gamoke made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while McGrath led the Hilltoppers with 18 points. Desmond added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Onalaska grabbed the lead early in the first half with a 10-0 spurt, sparked by a Gamoke 3-pointer from the right corner and capped by a pair of free throws from Isaac Skemp.