WIAA state boys basketball: Michael Skemp's presence felt by Hilltoppers

Skemp scored on Onalaska's next possession and made another shot at the 10:25 mark to give his team a 41-36 lead. He also sunk his teeth into Pfefferle and held him scoreless for more than 4 minutes as the Hilltoppers gave themselves some breathing room.

"He had a couple of stops defensively and then got a couple of buckets going to the rim for us," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said of Skemp, who played 12 minutes in the second half and had four points, two assists, one rebound and one steal. "That kind of changed the whole dynamic of the game.

"Obviously, we had Evan (Gamoke) hit those shots after that, which was huge as well, but I thought Michael Skemp coming in and doing the job he did was absolutely fantastic and a game-changer."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gamoke made two straight 3-pointers after Xavier charged back to tie the game at 41, and the first — both came from the left corner — was set up by a pass from Skemp.

"He came in, he locked people up, he made plays," senior Gavin McGrath said of Skemp. "That helped us out a lot because that's what we needed."

All of that came during a rare instance of Onalaska having to overcome itself to win.