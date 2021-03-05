WIAA state boys basketball: Onalaska Luther falls to Racine Prairie School in Division 4 semifinal

The Racine Prairie School boys basketball team kept probing and probing for lanes into the paint.
Early in Friday's WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the La Crosse Center, Onalaska Luther did well to cut off the Hawks' dribble penetration. But those lanes eventually opened up.
Prairie senior guard Antuan Nesbitt took his defender baseline and finished a reverse layup, sophomore forward Ashe Oglesby used his long strides on a smooth drive from the left wing, and junior guard Asanjai Hunter hung in the air and finished a take of his own.
Then, with just under three minutes left in the first half, Nesbitt converted a three-point play after a drive that started from the left wing and finished on the other side of the rim, the first of 11 straight points from the Hawks to close the period.
That run gave Prairie a 12-point advantage at the break, and the Hawks built on that lead in the second half in route to a 61-46 victory over the Knights.
Nesbitt finished with 18 points, while Hunter and Oglesby were also in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Junior forward Gavin Proudfoot led the Knights with 13 points, while sophomore guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg added nine.
The win advances Prairie (24-3) to its first state title game, while Luther's season finishes at 19-2. Both teams were playing in their first WIAA state tournament.
Of Prairie's 34 first-half points, 26 came in the paint — mostly courtesy of drives, though the Hawks' transition game played a key role in the closing minutes of the period.
A few possessions after Nesbitt's three-point play, Hunter grabbed a loose ball and outran two Knights defenders and finished on the other end through contact. Oglesby then came away with a steal; he missed the breakaway layup, but Hunter was there to clean it up.
Prairie led 34-22 at the break and continued to push the pace in the second half as its lead grew to 15 points, then 19, then 23 when Malcolm Moses scored in transition after the Hawks broke Luther's press.