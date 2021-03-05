WIAA state boys basketball: Onalaska Luther falls to Racine Prairie School in Division 4 semifinal

The Racine Prairie School boys basketball team kept probing and probing for lanes into the paint.

Early in Friday's WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the La Crosse Center, Onalaska Luther did well to cut off the Hawks' dribble penetration. But those lanes eventually opened up.

Prairie senior guard Antuan Nesbitt took his defender baseline and finished a reverse layup, sophomore forward Ashe Oglesby used his long strides on a smooth drive from the left wing, and junior guard Asanjai Hunter hung in the air and finished a take of his own.

Then, with just under three minutes left in the first half, Nesbitt converted a three-point play after a drive that started from the left wing and finished on the other side of the rim, the first of 11 straight points from the Hawks to close the period.

That run gave Prairie a 12-point advantage at the break, and the Hawks built on that lead in the second half in route to a 61-46 victory over the Knights.

Nesbitt finished with 18 points, while Hunter and Oglesby were also in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Junior forward Gavin Proudfoot led the Knights with 13 points, while sophomore guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg added nine.