WIAA state boys basketball: Onalaska prepares to win battle over pace vs. Appleton Xavier

The Hilltoppers don’t start games with the specific desire to take the air out of the ball. While selective in pushing the tempo, they can have success doing it.

Rebounds can lead to quick passes, and those sometimes lead to wide open 3-pointers for senior Evan Gamoke (32 3s), sophomore Nate Odom (24 3s) or freshman Isaac Skemp (30 3s). All of them are accurate shooters and able to keep defenders off of McGrath and Desmond for stretches.

Onalaska is shooting 38% from the 3-point line but made just 2 of 14 attempts during the 49-23 sectional championship win over Rice Lake last weekend.

“I think we will shoot the ball better than that in this game,” Kowal said. “We’ll have to.

“What’s been nice about this group is that we’ve been able to sit back and how they are guarding us, then figure out where to find the advantage. I think we have enough weapons on the offensive end to be able to get the ball where it needs to go.”

Expect Kick to be a key in that determination. Although not the team’s leading scorer, long-range shooter or rebounder, he’s been the glue all season with a very good understanding of when to push the ball down the floor when the Hilltoppers have it or how to disrupt the opponent when they don’t.

