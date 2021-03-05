WIAA state boys basketball: Onalaska prepares to win battle over pace vs. Appleton Xavier

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team is allowing opponents a little more than 40 points per game this season.
Appleton Xavier has scored more than 90 on four occasions.
There is no better way to set up Saturday morning’s WIAA Division 2 state semifinal between the top-seeded Hilltoppers (18-0) and fourth-seeded Hawks (23-4) at the La Crosse Center than by using those two numbers.
“They play with great pace offensively, and they are extremely good in transition,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said of the Hawks, who are making their fifth state appearance since 2009 and won the Division 3 championship in 2017. “They have great guard play, and (Charlie) Pfefferle is outstanding as is (Ray Zuleger).”
Kowal also made sure to mention sophomore Alex Sherwood, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who leads the team in scoring (17.6 ppg) and rebounding (10.4 rpg) while shooting 54.3% from the floor.
Sherwood will have to play well for that transition game to get rolling against a team that has 6-10 Gavin McGrath (12.8 pp, 6.9 rpg) and 6-7 Victor Desmond (10.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg) around. Onalaska can give itself a boost in qualifying for the championship game Saturday evening by finding a way to exploit the size advantage in the paint.
Second-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) plays third-seeded Lake Mills (23-5) in the 12:25 p.m. semifinal, and the winners meet again for the title at 6:35 p.m.
“I think we have to create an advantage in the post,” said Onalaska senior guard Sam Kick, who averages 9.2 points and 3.8 assists. “The guys we have have been able to do that.”
McGrath and Desmond have been instrumental in the Hilltoppers’ ability to shut teams down. Their size has allowed Onalaska defenders to be aggressive on the perimeter without fear of leaving the rim exposed.
McGrath, a North Dakota commit, has blocked 37 shots. That number could be expected to be higher, but it also reflects how difficult it’s been for opponents to even get into the paint.
The best way for the Hawks to create space inside and balance on the floor is to pull McGrath or Desmond out to the perimeter, and Sherwood has that ability. He has made 44 3-pointers this season and is shooting 34.9% (44-for-126) from that line.
Pfefferle, who averages 15.2 ppg, is also an outside threat with 58 3-pointers.
“They shoot the ball pretty well,” said Kick, whose team held Division 1 Menomonee Falls 30 points under its season average in a 48-43 victory at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 16. “We have to get out on the shooters and make them uncomfortable. That’s something we’ve been able to do this year.”
Onalaska has fared well against good perimeter shooting teams and excelled in three wins over Tomah, which featured a couple of taller and effective 3-point shooters in 6-4 Carson Lindauer and 6-3 Dusty Derousseau.
The Hilltoppers don’t start games with the specific desire to take the air out of the ball. While selective in pushing the tempo, they can have success doing it.
Rebounds can lead to quick passes, and those sometimes lead to wide open 3-pointers for senior Evan Gamoke (32 3s), sophomore Nate Odom (24 3s) or freshman Isaac Skemp (30 3s). All of them are accurate shooters and able to keep defenders off of McGrath and Desmond for stretches.
Onalaska is shooting 38% from the 3-point line but made just 2 of 14 attempts during the 49-23 sectional championship win over Rice Lake last weekend.
“I think we will shoot the ball better than that in this game,” Kowal said. “We’ll have to.
“What’s been nice about this group is that we’ve been able to sit back and how they are guarding us, then figure out where to find the advantage. I think we have enough weapons on the offensive end to be able to get the ball where it needs to go.”
Expect Kick to be a key in that determination. Although not the team’s leading scorer, long-range shooter or rebounder, he’s been the glue all season with a very good understanding of when to push the ball down the floor when the Hilltoppers have it or how to disrupt the opponent when they don’t.
